María Elvira Salazar’s pledge to donate her congressional salary hits a roadblock

Alex Daugherty, David Smiley

Miami Republican Rep. María Elvira Salazar ran ads during her campaign last year declaring that she would donate her entire $174,000 salary to fund a “prosperity center” to help her constituents pay their rent and find jobs.

But on Friday, when Salazar was expected to get her first paycheck as a member of Congress, she said she has had trouble receiving clear guidance from committees that oversee how members of Congress run their offices on whether and how she can proceed with her plans.

“So far, Friday afternoon, from what my staff is telling me, no one has a straight answer because it’s never happened before,” Salazar said. “No one really knows what to do with the prosperity center. It’s the first time a congressional office is going to have a prosperity center.”

Salazar said her staff’s conversations with the House Committee on Ethics have not yet given her clarity on how and whether she can use her salary to supplement her office funds and expand her staff. Late Friday, she provided emails to the Miami Herald with redacted addresses that she said were between her staff and the House Committee on Administration, showing that her office asked for guidance as early as Dec. 4.

One email, on Dec. 7, recommends that members of Congress avoid using their personal funds to pay for personnel. Salazar said Friday that the prosperity center — which she expects to open Feb. 3 within her main district office in Miami at 3961 NW Seventh St. — will be staffed by three people.

“I don’t want to break the rules so I will wait for them,” Salazar said of the ethics and administration committees. “I would like to hire more people or I would like to pay people’s rent if they have a need while they’re finding a job...but I have to do it within the restraints of the United States Congress.”

Salazar also provided the Miami Herald with a screenshot of an online bank account she said she had set up to deposit her paycheck. The account held no money, and Salazar said her paycheck, which she’d set up to be wired through direct deposit, had not yet arrived.

Salazar first vowed to give back her salary as part of an attack ad, as she challenged incumbent Democratic Rep. Donna Shalala last year in Florida’s 27th Congressional District. In the ad, which ran on TV, she said: “Politicians shouldn’t enrich themselves like Donna Shalala. That’s why Maria Elvira Salazar will donate her entire salary.”

She also repeated the salary donation pledge in interviews throughout the campaign.

It’s not unusual for wealthy politicians to donate their salaries. Former President Donald Trump donated his presidential salary four times a year to different federal agencies though he still earned profits from his real estate business. And Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott donates his salary to various charities — in April, for example, it went to medical researchers at the University of South Florida.

But Trump and Scott are multi-millionaires and Salazar isn’t — though she might not be far from it. Her her 2020 federal financial disclosure listed $20,000 in income for TV work, along with a net worth of at least $600,000.

Salazar owes between $1 and $5 million on a residential mortgage, according to her financial disclosure. Federal disclosures require lawmakers to report assets and liabilities in ranges, so a precise accounting of their net worth is impossible.

Salazar also said her prosperity center would be open on weekends, a rarity for a congressional office, to make it more accessible for constituents.

Salazar will likely face a competitive reelection challenge in 2022 in a district that leans Democratic, though the boundary lines could change during the redistricting process that will likely add at least one seat to Florida’s 27 U.S. House districts.

Shalala said Friday she’s considering a rematch against Salazar in 2022 and national Democrats have released digital ads criticizing Salazar’s vote against impeaching former President Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, a sign that the party will spend money on behalf of the eventual Democratic nominee.

Latest Stories

  • AOC to Ted Cruz: 'You almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago'

    Cruz was concurring with the congresswoman's take on the Robinhood app when she criticized him for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

  • Critics say plan to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill is an insult to her legacy

    This week, the Biden administration announced that it would resume efforts to put abolitionist Harriet Tubman's image on the $20 bill, a move first championed by the Obama administration in 2016.

  • Married Texas police chief accused of cheating resigns after arrest

    Jason Collier allegedly showed a fake marriage annulment document to a girlfriend.

  • McConnell misquotes Biden in an attempt to criticize his rush of executive orders

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) seemed to think he had a slam dunk argument against President Biden's rush of executive orders. But in an attempt to spin Biden's own words against him on Thursday, McConnell ended up replacing Biden's quote with a misleading version that has been circulating online. Biden has signed more than 30 executive orders since he took office last week, taking aim at former President Donald Trump's immigration crackdowns, loosened environmental policies, and more. McConnell on Thursday claimed the flurry of orders flew in the face of what Biden said in an October town hall: That "you can't legislate by executive action unless you are a dictator." But as CNN's Daniel Dale points out, Biden actually said "there are some things you can't do by executive order unless you're a dictator," with no reference to legislation. Oh, didn't see until now that Mitch McConnell took Biden's quote way out of context in the same way Hannity did. https://t.co/5rK6V0jEPR — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 28, 2021 Fox News host Sean Hannity similarly tweeted out the false quote as a "flashback" just a few hours prior. Hannity got it from a tweet by Tom Elliott, who shares news clips with a conservative spin and misleadingly paraphrased Biden as saying "you can't [legislate] by executive order unless you're a dictator." .@JoeBiden in October: “I have this strange notion, we are a democracy … if you can’t get the votes … you can’t [legislate] by executive order unless you’re a dictator. We’re a democracy. We need consensus." pic.twitter.com/7UotJCXSm3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 26, 2021 White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the quote on Thursday, and told reporters it was taken out of context. More stories from theweek.comThe Capitol insurrection isn't moderating the GOP. It's making them more extreme.Democrats plan to make every House Republican take a vote on GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor GreeneWall Street has its worst week since October amid GameStop chaos

  • Christianity on display at Capitol riot sparks new debate

    The Christian imagery and rhetoric on view during this month’s Capitol insurrection are sparking renewed debate about the societal effects of melding Christian faith with an exclusionary breed of nationalism. The rioters who breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, leading to federal charges against more than 130 people so far, included several people carrying signs with Christian messages, and video showed one man in a fur hat and horns leading others in a prayer inside the Senate chamber. The rise of what’s often called Christian nationalism has long prompted pushback from leaders in multiple denominations, with the Baptist Joint Committee on Religious Liberty forming the Christians Against Christian Nationalism coalition in 2019.

  • No prison sentence for ex-FBI lawyer who pleaded guilty in Russia probe fallout

    A U.S. judge on Friday declined to impose a prison sentence for a former FBI lawyer who pleaded guilty to falsifying a document during the agency's investigation of contacts between former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia. Judge James Boasberg ordered Kevin Clinesmith, who admitted to altering an email used to justify a government wiretap of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, to serve one year's probation and 400 hours of community service. Special Counsel John Durham had sought up to six months in prison, suggesting Clinesmith acted out of "political or personal bias" against Trump.

  • AOC tells Ted Cruz she doesn’t want to work with him on Robinhood probe because he ‘almost had me murdered’ during Capitol riot

    Ms Ocasio-Cortez again called for Mr Cruz to resign

  • Meet the Navalny supporter fired for protesting

    Drama teacher Artyom Nazarov was one of thousands of Russians arrested at Saturday's (January 23) protests in support of jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny. He was still in custody some 40 hours later when he found out his college was firing him. The rector of Moscow's Institute of Theatrical art publicly supports President Vladimir Putin. And wrote on its website that Nazarov had deliberately committed a crime by protesting, and that was an "amoral act". Nazarov says he knew he'd be sacked, and stands by his choice. "I was expecting it from the moment police caught me on the road and started to carry me. So yes, I expected it. I did not expect that kind of wording, which insults me deeply. I think it would have been amoral of me not to be there. It would have been amoral to demand that my students don't express their opinion. Or have an opinion. That is amoral." His firing illustrates the risks the demonstrators run. Police had declared the protests illegal, and rounded up more than 4,000 people, a monitoring group said. Nazarov says he wasn't even planning to protest, but his son told him he was going, and he felt he couldn't stay on the sidelines. "I haven't liked the direction our country is going in for a long time. I wish Russia was a European nation, and a country I wasn't ashamed of... And as time goes by, there are more and more reasons to be ashamed. And it pains me deeply." Another protest is planned for Sunday. Nazarov says he doesn't know if he'll go yet, but he isn't afraid. What frightens him more, he says, is living in a country that is, quote, descending into "an abyss of absurdity and fear".

  • More Inside the Beverly Hills Estate of House of Bijan’s Heir

    Nicolas Bijan and his wife, interior designer Roxy Bijan, took a youthful, vibrant approach to redecorating Taylor Swift’s former homeOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • China could strip Hong Kong citizens of right to vote

    China could strip Hong Kongers of their right to vote if they opt to hold British-issued travel documents allowing them to resettle in the UK, experts said last night. The warning came after Beijing announced yon Friday that it would "no longer recognise" the British National (Overseas) passport for Hong Kongers, through which a visa scheme opens on Sunday allowing them to move to Britain. The scheme - announced by Boris Johnson last year in the wake of Beijing's human rights clampdown in Hong Kong - is expected to be used by more than 300,000 people in the coming five years. Beijing’s foreign ministry declared that as of Sunday, it would no longer recognise the "so-called BN(O) passport as a travel document and ID document, and reserves the right to take further actions." The declaration thus far appears to be largely symbolic, because Hong Kongers also have their own Hong Kong passport and ID cards, which Beijing still recognises.

  • China finance official executed in bribery case

    The former head of a Chinese state-owned asset management company was executed Friday on charges of taking bribes in an unusually severe penalty for a recent corruption case. Lai Xiaomin of China Huarong Asset Management Co., was among thousands of officials snared in a long-running anti-graft campaign led by President Xi Jinping. Others including China's former insurance regulator have been sentenced to prison.

  • A White House partnership: Biden, Harris share center stage

    President Joe Biden promised after November's election that he and Vice President Kamala Harris would govern as a "simpatico" team. In their first days at the White House, the two are crafting a partnership that recalls Biden's own service as former President Barack Obama's No. 2. It starts most days with a White House briefing by the national security adviser.

  • US judge allows extradition of two men accused of aiding Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan

    A US judge on Thursday rejected a last-ditch effort by two men to avoid being extradited to Japan to face charges they helped former Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn flee the country. The ruling by US District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston cleared the way for US Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, to be handed over to Japan, after the US State Department approved their extradition. The Taylors' lawyers had argued they could not be prosecuted in Japan for helping someone "bail jump" and that, if extradited, they faced the prospect relentless interrogations and torture. Ghosn in a court filing sought to support their claim, arguing he faced prolonged detention, mental torture and intimidation in Japan and the Taylors would face "similar or worse conditions". But Ms Talwani said that "although the prison conditions in Japan may be deplorable", that was not enough to bar extradition and that authorities had established their alleged actions were an "extraditable offense". Lawyers for the Taylors quickly moved to appeal. They declined to comment, as did Nissan. Ghosn and the Japanese embassy in Washington did not immediately comment. The Taylors were arrested in May at Japan's request. MS Talwani put their extradition on hold on Oct. 29 so she could hear their challenge to the State Department's decision. Prosecutors say the Taylors helped Ghosn flee Japan on Dec. 29, 2019, hidden in a box and on a private jet before reaching his childhood home, Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan. Ghosn was awaiting trial on charges that he engaged in financial wrongdoing, including by understating his compensation in Nissan's financial statements. Ghosn has denied wrongdoing. Prosecutors said the elder Taylor, a private security specialist, and his son received $1.3 million for their services.

  • EXPLAINER: Behind the Kremlin's response to Navalny rallies

    Rattled by nationwide protests over jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Russian authorities are moving rapidly to block any new ones – from piling legal pressure on his allies to launching a campaign to discredit the demonstrations. Unprecedented mass rallies across Russia on Jan. 23 demanding Navalny's release from jail resulted in thousands of arrests, and dozens of criminal investigations were opened. President Vladimir Putin likened organizers of the protests to “terrorists,” and lawmakers charged that Navalny was a Western stooge and betrayed his country to benefit Russia’s adversaries.

  • Factbox: Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * The head of Germany's vaccine regulator expects that the European Union will approve AstraZeneca's vaccine without any age restrictions, he told a news conference. * Scotland will publish COVID-19 detailed vaccine supply data next week even though the British government has so far refused to do so amid a row between the European Union and drug companies such as AstraZeneca over delayed deliveries. * AstraZeneca Plc will file for Japanese approval of its vaccine as early as mid-February, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.

  • Filipino American Father, Daughter Electrocuted by Downed Power Lines in LA

    A Filipino American father and daughter were electrocuted in the backyard of their home in Panorama City, California, on Monday. The victims were identified as Ferdinand Tejada, 53, and Janine Reyn Tejada, 20, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office via CBS Los Angeles. Ferdinand was reportedly trying to move a downed electrical wire outside his home when the fatal accident occurred.

  • DeSantis is right: Florida doesn’t need Biden’s vaccine plan. His has been a flaming success | Opinion

    Florida’s COVID vaccine rollout is more like a flaming ant farm, only less organized.

  • Two gay men in Indonesia publicly caned 77 times each after vigilantes broke into their flat

    Two men in Indonesia’s conservative Aceh province have been publicly lashed 77 times each after neighbourhood vigilantes burst into their apartment last November and reported them to Islamic religious police for allegedly having sex with each other. The caning is the third time people have been punished for practicing homosexuality since Aceh banned it under Shariah law in 2015. The consumption of alcohol, gambling, tight clothing for women, and extramarital sex have also been outlawed under Shariah ordinances. The men, aged 27 and 29, were whipped on Thursday with a rattan stick in front of dozens of people by a team of five enforcers wearing long brown robes and hoods. The pair reportedly winced as they were struck and the punishment was briefly halted to allow them to drink water. The mother of one man fainted at the scene. A Shariah court last month sentenced each man to 80 strokes, but they received 77 to compensate for time spent in prison. Morality offenses including gay sex can be punished by up to 100 lashes. On the same day, a woman and man were each given 20 lashes for being caught in close proximity to each other, and two men were given 40 lashes each for drinking alcohol.

  • Former Obama aide to be tapped as Iran envoy, angering hawks

    A top national security aide to former President Barack Obama will be tapped as U.S. envoy for Iran, a senior State Department official said late Thursday. The senior official and several other people familiar with the decision said Secretary of State Antony Blinken will name Rob Malley as the Biden administration’s point person on Iran. The official added that Malley has “a track record of success negotiating constraints on Iran’s nuclear program” and that Blinken is confident he “will be able to do that once again.”

  • Russia and Turkey open monitoring centre for Nagorno-Karabakh

    Russia and Turkey opened a joint centre on Saturday to observe a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh that was agreed following a flare-up in the conflict in the region last year, Azerbaijan's defence ministry said on Saturday. The centre, which both countries agreed to set up in November, was officially opened in the Agdam region of Azerbaijan. It will be staffed by up to 60 servicemen each from Turkey and from Russia, the defence ministry said in a statement.