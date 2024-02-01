Mar-Jac, others named in lawsuit filed by mother of 16-year-old killed in Hattiesburg

The mother of a 16-year-old killed in a workplace accident in Hattiesburg has filed a lawsuit against the company, the staffing agency and others for the death of her son.

Edilma Perez Ramirez filed the lawsuit Thursday in Forrest County Circuit Court. She is seeking compensatory and punitive damages and more of an amount to be determined by a jury.

Ramirez is the mother of Duvan Perez, who was killed in July while working at Mar-Jac Poultry. According to federal child labor law, anyone younger than 18 is not permitted to work in a meat processing plant because of the dangerous equipment.

Duvan Perez

Company officials denied knowing Perez, an indigenous Mayan from Guatemala, was a minor and said his identification indicated he was a 32-year-old man. The company said they used Onin Staffing Agency based in Flowood to provide workers for the Mar-Jac plant.

While Mar-Jac maintains the staffing agency employs the workers that it uses in the plant, Onin filed a notice with the state Workers Compensation Commission denying Onin was Perez's employer, according to the complaint.

The notice was filed just two weeks after Perez's death.

Mar-Jac Poultry in Hattiesburg pictured here on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, is the site where a 16-year-old Mayan from Guatemala, who had moved to Hattiesburg with his family, was killed in a workplace accident on Friday, July 14, 2023.

In January, the Department of Labor's Occupational and Safety and Health Administration cited Mar-Jac for 14 serious violations and three others.

In addition to illegally hiring Perez, investigators found that safety procedures were not used to disconnect power to the machine where Perez had become entangled and a lockout/tagout device was not used to prevent the machine from unintentionally starting during the cleaning, despite having a supervisor overseeing operations in the area in and around the deboning machine.

"Mar-Jac Poultry is aware of how dangerous the machinery they use can be when safety standards are not in place to prevent serious injury and death," said Kurt Petermeyer, OSHA regional administrator in Atlanta in an earlier story. "The company's inaction has directly led to this terrible tragedy, which has left so many to mourn this child's preventable death."

Jim Reeves, Ramiriez's attorney, said Mar-Jac failed to correct safety issues it had known existed for a long time.

"Mar-Jac and its affiliates have a long and sordid history of willful disregard for worker safety," Reeves wrote in the complaint. "For example, in 2009, OSHA proposed almost $380,000 in penalties against Mar-Jac and its affiliates for health and safety violations. They were cited for four 'willful violations' (including) failure to establish specific procedures to maintain the integrity of processing equipment."

Copies of the OSHA reports were filed with the complaint.

“These working conditions have to change," Reeves said in a statement. "Chick-fil-A is one of Mar-Jac’s largest customers. It and other Mar-Jac customers should insist on better working conditions or stop doing business with them."

Among the damages sought in the lawsuit are medical-related expenses; funeral and burial costs; and the value of Perez's future earnings, but more importantly the lawsuit seeks compensation for the loss of family caused by his untimely death and the enjoyment of his life.

“Perez was hard-working and loved his family," Reeves said. "One of the things he was most proud of was paying for his first car himself. It is a tragedy that this young life was taken when his death was easily preventable.”

The Hattiesburg American has reached out to Mar-Jac officials for comment. They have not yet responded to the request.

