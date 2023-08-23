Mar-a-Lago IT boss says Trump wanted CCTV footage deleted as he 'flips' against former president

Donald Trump is facing many legal hurdles as he attempts to become US president for the second time - PATRICK T. FALLON/afp

A Mar-a-Lago IT worker who is named as an accomplice of Donald Trump has flipped on the former president.

Yuscil Taveras, a key witness has recanted evidence absolving Mr Trump of participating in efforts to delete security footage in the mishandling classified documents case.

The allegation that Mr Trump was involved in tampering with the footage before it was handed over to the FBI is part of the 40-charge indictment brought by Jack Smith, the US special prosecutor.

Mr Taveras, who worked as IT director at Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, had told prosecutors he could not recall any conversations about the footage.

He has now provided “information that implicated” Mr Trump and two other defendants “in efforts to delete security camera footage”.

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida - Steve Helber/AP

It came after Mr Taveras, who is identified in court documents as “Trump Employee 4”, switched lawyers having been told he was facing the threat of being charged with perjury.

Mr Taveras is now no longer being represented by Stanley Woodward, an attorney being paid for by Mr Trump’s political action committee.

Mr Trump has been accused of endangering national security by removing the files from the White House and storing them in “a ballroom, a bathroom and shower”.

The papers reportedly contained sensitive information about the nuclear and military capabilities of the US and foreign powers. It is alleged that Mr Trump and two employees deleted security footage before it was handed over to the FBI.

Mr Trump has said he declassified the documents while he was president and before they were transferred to Mar-a-Lago. The assertion is a key element of the former president’s defence.

But earlier this week it emerged that Mark Meadows, Mr Trump’s chief of staff at the White House, told prosecutors that he did not recall the former president “ordering, or even discussing, declassifying broad sets of classified materials before leaving the White House”.

Boxes of documents stacked up in the bathroom of the Mar-a-Lago Club's Lake House - afp/afp

Mike Pence, the former vice president who is running for the Oval Office, appeared to echo Mr Meadow’s version of events.

“I was never made aware of any broad-based effort to declassify documents. There is a process that the White House goes through to declassify materials, I’m aware of that occurring on several occasions over the course of our four years,” he told the ABC TV network.

He added: “But I don’t have any knowledge of any broad-based directive from the president. But that doesn’t mean it didn’t occur, it’s just not something I ever heard about.”

Mr Trump has already pleaded not guilty to fraud charges linked to hush money allegedly paid to Stormy Daniels, a former porn actress. He has also denied charges brought by Mr Smith following a detailed investigation of the attempt to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election.

Earlier this week it was announced that he has been charged with 11 felonies linked to his attempt to overturn the election result in the state of Georgia in 2020.

The Telegraph has approached the Trump campaign for comment.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.