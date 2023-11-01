Mar-a-Lago classified documents case: Trump attorneys ask judge again to delay trial

FORT PIERCE — Donald Trump's attorneys have asked a federal judge to postpone his criminal trial in the classified documents case, pointing to scheduling conflicts with the former president's other criminal cases and the mountain of evidence they still need to review in preparation for this one.

The classified documents case, one of four criminal proceedings facing Trump, is currently set for trial on May 20. Defense attorney Todd Blanche told U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Tuesday that unless she pushes it back, it may overlap with Trump's election interference case in Washington, D.C., which is set to go to trial March 4.

Jay Bratt, a Department of Justice prosecutor, cautioned Cannon against dwelling on hypotheticals and letting other judges' timelines dictate her own. He argued that the government had met its obligations in a timely manner, and that "nothing has changed" since the last time Trump asked for a revised schedule.

"Everything has changed," Blanche said, arguing that the subsequent indictments "completely disrupted" the aggressive schedule she set forth in July.

Attorneys for Waltine Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, two Trump staffers accused of helping the former president conceal boxes of classified documents, echoed his concerns Tuesday. They said they have been unable to access and review all 1.3 million pages of unclassified documents, 5,500 pages of classified documents and 60 terabytes — several years' worth — of CCTV footage given to them by prosecutors.

Cannon denied the attorneys' earlier request for an indefinite delay, which they argued was warranted because of Trump's presidential campaign schedule ahead of the 2024 election. She has yet to rule on the most recent motion, promising to do so soon at the conclusion of Tuesday's hearing.

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Trump lawyers ask judge to postpone classified documents trial again