Mar-a-Lago: 'Covid outbreak' at Trump's Florida residence

Donald Trump's main residence, Mar-a-Lago, has been partially closed after some staff members tested positive for Covid-19, US media report.

The Florida resort has served as the former president's official residence since he left office in January.

The club said in a statement that the Beach Club and a la carte dining room were closed, but did not specify how many people had tested positive.

Mr Trump had coronavirus last October, and was vaccinated in January.

At the time of his diagnosis, he was hospitalised for several days and treated with the low-dose steroid treatment dexamethasone.

His wife Melania Trump and son Barron also tested positive for the virus, as did several White House officials close to the then-president.

In an email to members obtained by the Washington Post, Mar-a-Lago said it was following "all appropriate response measures" and its banquet and event services would remain open.

In January, images surfaced from a New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago that showed a number of guests not wearing masks. The resort was handed a formal warning by Palm Beach County which said the event had violated coronavirus regulations.

The New York Times reports that the club is planning to host events during the Republican National Committee spring retreat next month.

