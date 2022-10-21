Mar-a-Lago docs included highly sensitive intel on China, Iran missile program: report

The classified documents recovered from former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home included highly sensitive intelligence on Iran’s missile program and China, among other topics, The Washington Post reported on Friday.

The Post’s source declined to say whether the intelligence on Iran and China was related to the paper’s previous report that one document at Mar-a-Lago detailed a foreign government’s nuclear capabilities and other military defenses.

Several hundred classified documents have been retrieved from Mar-a-Lago since Trump left office, including in the headline-grabbing August FBI search that thrust Trump’s handling of his records into the spotlight.

The National Archives and Records Administration first recovered 15 boxes of records from the former president’s Florida residence in January.

Upon discovering classified documents among the records, the Archives notified the Department of Justice (DOJ). Trump’s lawyers eventually handed over several more classified documents to the DOJ.

But suspecting that more records remained at Mar-a-Lago, the FBI executed a search and recovered about 100 more classified documents. DOJ officials said earlier this month that they believe Trump may still have other classified documents.

The DOJ is currently locked in a legal battle with the former president over the documents, which Trump has claimed he declassified. However, Trump’s legal team has thus far resisted requests to explain his declassification claims to the special master appointed in the case.

Following Friday’s latest report about the Mar-a-Lago documents, Trump accused the Justice Department of leaking information to the media “nonstop” in a post on Truth Social.

The DOJ did not immediately respond to The Hill’s request for comment.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.