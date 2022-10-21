Mar-A-Lago documents reportedly include classified information about Iran and China

mar-a-lago aerial photo Joe Raedle / Staff/ Getty Images

Sensitive information about Iran and China is among the classified documents the FBI seized from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, The Washington Post reports. Sources close to the ongoing investigation revealed that the sensitive information includes a document describing Iran's missile program and another detailing classified intelligence work aimed at China.

The anonymous experts warned that sharing the classified information could threaten the United States' methods for gathering intelligence and that exposing the data could also open the door for other countries to retaliate against the U.S. for its covert operations.

The documents concerning Iran and China are considered to be the most sensitive information the FBI has discovered in its investigation, per the Post. The FBI is investigating whether Trump or his aides mishandled or destroyed classified government information.

Some of the documents were part of the third batch of boxes the FBI acquired during the investigation. They retrieved about 13,000 documents, including 103 classified files, during a court-sanctioned raid of Trump's home, the Post reports. One employee told investigators that staff was ordered to move some files before the Mar-a-Lago raid.

Trump continues to deny he did anything wrong by having the documents at his Mar-a-Lago property. At one point, he proclaimed that presidents could declassify sensitive information "even by thinking about it." More recently, the Supreme Court rejected Trump's petition for its intervention in the review of the documents recovered from his property.

