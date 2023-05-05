Mar-a-Lago insider cooperating with Special Counsel probe into Trump’s hoard of secret documents, report says

A Mar-a-Lago insider is helping Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the former president’s handling of top secret documents at his luxury Florida estate, a report says.

Federal investigators have issued a string of new subpoenas in the probe and are trying to discover if Mr Trump ordered boxes containing confidential documents to be moved out of a storage room as the government attempted to recover them, sources told The New York Times.

The Special Counsel’s prosecutors are trying to establish if Mr Trump attempted to hide some documents after the Justice Department issues a subpoena for their return last May, reported the newspaper.

The insider, whose identity has not been released, reportedly provided investigators with a picture of the Mar-a-Lago storage room where the documents were kept.

The newspaper says it is not known what else information the witness may have provided, or how long they may have been cooperating with the Justice Department.

Almost everyone who works at Mar-a-Lago has now been subpoenaed in the probe, sources told the newspaper, with at least four employees over the last few weeks alone.

Prosecutors have also issued several subpoenas to the Trump Organization, to obtain additional surveillance footage from Mar-a-Lago, sources told the Times.

Prosecutors are reportedly trying to establish why some footage from the storage room cameras is missing or unavailable and have also subpoenaed the software company that handles the footage from Mr Trump’s private club and home.

Mr Smith, a longtime prosecutor, was appointed as Special Counsel to oversee the Trump investigation by US Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Mr Trump handed over 15 boxes of documents in January 2022, but suspecting that more remained prosecutors secured a search warrant and FBI agents carried out a search of Mar-a-Lago last August finding more classified documents.