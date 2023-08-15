Mar-a-Lago manager De Oliveira pleads not guilty in alleged effort to delete surveillance footage

Carlos De Oliveira, the Mar-a-Lago property manager accused of helping in former President Trump’s attempt to delete footage from his home, pleaded not guilty in a Florida courtroom Tuesday.

The arraignment marked De Oliveira’s third appearance in the case after he twice failed to come to court with a Florida-based attorney.

De Oliveira is facing obstruction of justice charges as well as charges over making false statements to investigators during the Mar-a-Lago probe.

The indictment noted efforts from De Oliveira, 56, to determine how long security footage was stored on the Mar-a-Lago system. It says he later told another employee there that “‘the boss’ wanted the server deleted.”

The filing also points to a 24-minute call between De Oliveira and Trump shortly after the Justice Department warned it would soon be subpoenaing the video camera footage from Mar-a-Lago.

Trump, Nauta plead not guilty to additional Mar-a-Lago charges

The indictment details De Oliveira’s attempts to apparently conceal the plans, describing him and fellow co-defendant Walt Nauta walking among the bushes around the IT office where the security footage was managed.

At another point, De Oliveira and Nauta “walked with a flashlight through the tunnel where the storage room was located, and observed and pointed out security cameras.”

The charges against De Oliveira were brought in a superseding indictment by prosecutors, one that resulted in additional obstruction of justice charges for Trump relating to the footage, as well as an additional charge over violating the Espionage Act.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.