Mar-a-Lago raided by FBI agents in Florida, according to former President Donald Trump
Former President Trump is under investigation by the Justice Department for allegedly removing presidential records from the White House.
Former President Trump's home in Mar-a-Lago in Florida has been "raided" by the FBI, according to Trump in a released statement.
Former President Donald Trump said Monday that FBI agents raided his home in Palm Beach, Florida, called Mar-A-Lago. The DOJ declined to comment
‘What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat National Committee?’
Trump says FBI raided his Mar-A-Logo home
On Monday afternoon, former President Donald Trump said that his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach was being raided by the FBI.
Panel discusses the possible criminal indictments that former President Trump continues to face as he hints at taking another run at the White House for President.
Milley wrote that Trump was "ruining the international order, and causing significant damage to our country overseas."
FBI agents executed a search warrant on Donald Trump's Palm Beach resort Mar-a-Lago on Monday.
The FBI executed a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida Monday.
