Mar-a-Lago raided by FBI agents, Trump says

President Trump in 2019. (Associated Press)

Former President Trump said in a statement Monday that the FBI is searching his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, in what he described as a "raid."

It was not immediately clear why agents were present at Mar-a-Lago, but Trump said the property was “under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.” He added that the agents broke open his safe.

“After working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,” he said.

In the statement, Trump called the search an attempt to influence the midterm elections in November and compared it to the Nixon campaign bugging the Democratic National Committee during the Watergate scandal.

Several former Trump administration officials have testified before a grand jury recently as part of the Justice Department investigation into the events around the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, but it was not immediately clear whether the search is connected to that or to other Trump-related investigations including the potential destruction of presidential records that took place when he left office.

The U.S. attorney’s offices in Washington and the Southern District of Florida did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A spokesman for the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol declined to comment.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.