Mar-a-Lago search affidavit to be released Friday at 12 noon eastern, with blacked-out redactions

The Justice Department is set to release Friday a heavily blacked-out document explaining the justification for an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate on Aug. 8 when agents removed top secret government records and other classified documents.

The document, expected by noon, is likely to offer at least some new details about an ongoing criminal investigation that has brought fresh legal peril for Trump just as he lays the groundwork for another potential presidential run. Though Justice Department officials are expected to have removed sensitive details about witnesses, and the scope and direction of the probe, the affidavit may offer the fullest description yet about the events leading up to the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago.

On Thursday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart ordered the Justice Department to make public a redacted version of the affidavit after he accepted prosecutors’ suggested redactions.

Trump has demanded the release of an unredacted version of the affidavit, although he did not make that plea to Reinhart.

Even a heavily redacted affidavit may offer fresh insight into why the feds believed they needed to obtain a search warrant after months of fruitless efforts to recover sensitive government records from Mar-a-Lago.

Documents already made public show the FBI retrieved 11 sets of classified documents from the property, including information marked at the top secret level. They also show that federal agents are investigating potential violations of three federal laws, including one that governs gathering, transmitting or losing defense information under the Espionage Act. The other statutes address the concealment, mutilation or removal of records and the destruction, alteration or falsification of records in federal investigations

In his order Thursday, Reinhart said the department had made compelling arguments for leaving sealed broad swaths of the document that, if disclosed, would reveal grand jury information; the identities of witnesses and “uncharged parties,”; and details about the investigation’s “strategy, direction, scope, sources and methods.”

But he also said he was satisfied “that the Government has met its burden of showing that its proposed redactions are narrowly tailored to serve the Government’s legitimate interest in the integrity of the ongoing investigation and are the least onerous alternative to sealing the entire Affidavit.”

With News Wire Services