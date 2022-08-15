Mar-A-Lago Search Could Permanently Change How Media Covers Political Scandals
Last week’s search of Mar-a-Lago by the FBI could potentially change how media covers scandals, if a former FBI agent has her way.
Former FBI agent and CNN legal analyst Asha Rangappa cheekily suggested on Monday that the scandal was big enough to affect how the media labels scandals moving forward.
Ever since Watergate in the early ’70s, media types have often used “gate” as a suffix on other scandals, such as “Gamergate,”“Nipplegate” and “Nannygate.”
Rangappa suggested it might be time for journalists to replace “-gate” with “-a-Lago.”
Have we reached the threshold where we can replace the suffix “-gate” with “-a-Lago” for all scandals (related to Trump or not) moving forward?
— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) August 15, 2022
Although America is as polarized as it’s ever been, many Twitter users felt Rangappa was on to something.
If nothing else good comes out of this, it would almost be worth it. https://t.co/6u3DvQPNaX
— John Timmer (@j_timmer) August 15, 2022
JFC, YES!!
Here were my “-gate” guidelines from a few years ago https://t.co/n6gez7Rxkj
— Grant Rich (@grantra) August 15, 2022
Some people even offered suggestions on how “-a-Lago” could be used on current scandals.
Rudy-a-Lago. Yup. Works. https://t.co/oh3A2Vyxvc
— Jeff Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) August 15, 2022
Russia-gate 👉 Comrade-a-Lago
Stormy-gate 👉 Porn-a-Lago
Ukraine-gate 👉 Extort-a-Lago
Stop-the-Steal-gate 👉 Putsch-a-Lago https://t.co/fNiIr9paY5
— George Conway🌻 (@gtconway3d) August 15, 2022
Stormy is actually Spank-a-Lago.
— Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) August 15, 2022
For the Stormy incident I think Mushroom-a-Lago might be a better description.
— Allen Hope (@AllenHope57) August 15, 2022
Family-separation gate -> Nazi-a-Lago
— Shawn Connery (@ShawnConnery2) August 15, 2022
Rudy Giuliani’s pathetic ‘impromptu’ Philly press conference —Total Landscape-a-Lago
— jweberhart (@jweberhart) August 15, 2022
https://t.co/8FPQJKPT7q
Toil-a-Lago
or
Bowl-a-Lago
???
— Bob Lopes (@boblopes1) August 15, 2022
Like when he absconds to Russia to avoid prosecution and it’s Zhivago-a-lago?
— Trump Defined (@TrumpDefined) August 15, 2022
Sharpie-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/O7Nid9n37V
— sartory 🇺🇦💙 (@jsartory) August 15, 2022
Espionalago?
— Melissa Jo Peltier (@MelissaJPeltier) August 15, 2022
Love this. Do they apply retroactively?
Like Impeachment-a-lago, Comey-a-lago, Russia-a-lago (That one's kinda redundant), Election-a-lago, ultimately culminating in Mar-a-lago-a-lago.
— Schrödinger's Litter Box (@Brewjew308) August 15, 2022
Testing:
Contra-a-Lago
Bridge-a-Lago
Leak-a-Lago
Party-a-Lago
Watergate-a-Lago
Works so far.
— Brian F. Kelcey (@stateofthecity) August 15, 2022
YES, in fact, I say we redub the Watergate affair "Nixon-a-Lago"
— Jeff Mac (@JeffMacIsHere) August 15, 2022
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.