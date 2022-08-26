Mar-a-Lago search documents released Friday reveal 184 classified documents taken

A heavily redacted version of a probable cause affidavit used to justify this month’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate revealed Friday that federal officials discovered 184 classified documents in a previous search of the Palm Beach home that is also a private club.

The documents recovered by the National Archives and Records Administration in a January visit revealed that 67 documents were marked as confidential, 92 were marked as secret, and 25 were labeled top secret. Such markings are used to protect information key to national security, an unidentified FBI agent wrote.

“Of most significant concern was that highly classified records were unfoldered, intermixed with other records, and otherwise unproperly [sic] identified,” the agent wrote in the 32-page affidavit.

Coming Friday: Document used to justify FBI search at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago to be released Friday

Media lawyers: Revealing affidavit related to Mar-a-Lago search would curb speculation

From Aug. 18: Media to ask judge for more Mar-a-Lago search documents in West Palm courthouse

Convinced other documents were being kept at the 17-acre estate, attorneys at the Department of Justice in June wrote Trump’s attorneys, voicing concern about how the documents were being stored.

Classified documents at Mar-a-Lago

“As I previously indicated to you, Mar-a-Lago does not include a secure location authorized for the storage of classified information," the attorney wrote. "As such, it appears that since the time classified documents were removed from the secure facilities at the White House and moved to Mar-a-Lago on or around January 20, 2021, they have not been handled in an appropriate manner or stored in an appropriate location.”

Trump attorneys acknowledged receipt of the letter but nothing more.

They had already alerted DOJ attorneys that Trump had the “absolute authority” to declassify documents, a claim federal prosecutors rejected.

In the affidavit, the agent also said the law is clear about how classified documents should be stored. It requires secret and top secret information "shall be stored in a (federally-approved) security container, a vault built to (federal standards) or an open storage area constructed in accordance with (federal law.)"

Story continues

An aerial view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 17, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida.

In the affidavit, the FBI asked for permission to search a storage room, Trump’s office, and other areas of the 58-bedroom mansion.

“Based on the foregoing facts and circumstances, I submit that probable cause exists to believe that evidence, contraband, fruits of crime, or other items illegally possessed in violation (of the Espionage Act) will be found at the premises,” the agent wrote.

Much of the document was obscured by black lines. Almost an entire section titled, "There is Probable Cause to Believe That Documents Containing NDI (national defense information) and Presidential Records Remain at the Premises," was unreadable.

Secret service agents stand at the gate of Mar-a-Lago after the FBI issued warrants at August 8, 2022.

But, even with the redactions, the document provided new information and also confirmed information reported by news outlets that filed suit to force the document's release.

The affidivit showed that the investigation began shortly after the National Archives on Feb. 9 alerted the Justice Department that it discovered "a lot of classified records" in the boxes it removed from Mar-a-Lago. The ensuing investigation uncovered evidence that additional national security materials were at the estate, the agent wrote.

Trump's reaction to the release of the affidavit was swift.

"Affidavit heavily redacted!!!" he said in a post on his online platform, Truth Social. "Nothing mentioned on “Nuclear,” a total public relations subterfuge by the FBI & DOJ, or our close working relationship regarding document turnover - WE GAVE THEM MUCH. ..."

Trump has repeatedly pushed for the release of the entire affidavit although his attorneys made no move to join more than a dozen news organizations that went to court to get it unsealed.

The stage of the unprecedented release of the search warrant affidavit was set last week when U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart said he was likely to unseal some parts of the affidavit. He sided with media organizations that argued the public had a right to see at least part of the document that led to the unprecedented search of a former president’s home.

Attorney Deanna Shullman talks to the press outside the Paul G. Rogers Federal Building U.S. Courthouse in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla., on August 18, 2022. Shullman represented the media at the federal courthouse for today's hearing on the Mar-a-Lago affidavit.

Reinhart ordered Jay Bratt, chief of DOJ’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section, and South Florida U.S. Attorney Juan Antonio Gonzalez to tell him what information could be released without harming the ongoing investigation or endangering prosecutors, FBI agents, and witnesses.

On Thursday, Reinhart signed off on suggestions by federal prosecutors and ordered them to file the redacted document on Friday.

Media attorneys asked for the release of information in the affidavit that had already been widely reported. For instance, they pointed out that national media outlets have reported that the documents included highly sensitive information about the country’s nuclear weapons program and its intelligence-gathering.

The Washington Post this week quoted anonymous secret sources who said the documents contain information that is “among the most sensitive secrets we hold."

News outlets have also reported that a grand jury has been convened to review information about Trump's possession of classified documents. In court papers that were also unsealed Friday, the federal prosecutors said no information about the grand jury would be released.

In addition to news reports and court records, much information was gleaned when Attorney General Merrick Garland took the unusual step of agreeing to publicly release the search warrant and a list of items that were taken from Mar-a-Lago.

The search warrant showed that Trump is under investigation for possible violations of the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice. After searching a storage closet, Trump’s office, and other rooms in Mar-a-Lago, FBI agents on Aug. 8 carried out nearly 30 boxes of classified documents, some of which they labeled “top secret,” the inventory list showed.

An aerial view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 17, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida.

The FBI search came after the National Archives retrieved 15 boxes of documents from the estate in January. A letter released by the agency this week showed they repeatedly asked Trump for additional documents but he dodged the requests.

His attorneys eventually responded, claiming that all classified information had been returned to the government. Trump has said that he declassified documents he kept in boxes at the estate, a claim most legal experts rejected.

Trump has repeatedly used Truth Social to rail against the search, calling it an unconstitutional “raid.” He has attacked the FBI, Justice Department and Reinhart.

Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

In the wake of the search, FBI agents and Reinhart, who is based at U.S. District Court in West Palm Beach, have received death threats.

Trump this week filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Fort Pierce, asking that a special master be appointed to review the documents seized by FBI agents.

“This Mar-a-Lago Break-In, Search, and Seizure was illegal and unconstitutional, and we are taking all actions necessary to get the documents back, which we would have given to them without the necessity of the despicable raid of my home, so that I can give them to the National Archives until they are required for the future Donald J. Trump Presidential Library and Museum,” he said in a post this week.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Jane Musgrave covers federal and civil courts and occasionally ventures into criminal trials in state court. Contact her at jmusgrave@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit: Heavily redacted version released