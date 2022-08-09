Mar-a-Lago search warrant likely 'exhaustive,' unlike 'any other affidavit in recent memory' at DOJ

Chuck Rosenberg, Joyce Vance, and Frank Figliuzzi join Andrea Mitchell with the legal angle on the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago, breaking down how and why a federal search warrant could have been obtained and its possible implications. “With a warrant like this for a search target like Mr. Trump, I'm convinced that this would be an exhaustive recitation of facts, everything the government has. And not only would it be exhaustive, it would have been flyspeck, unlike perhaps any other affidavit in recent memory at the Department of Justice,” says Rosenberg. “This is quite literally unprecedented.”