Trump investigation continues as federal judge orders DOJ to release Mar-a-Lago affidavit
As the investigation into former President Trump continues, a federal judge has ordered the DOJ to redact Mar-a-Lago affidavit for possible release.
The Biden administration is preparing to move Covid-19 vaccines and therapeutics onto the private market, ending the practice by which the government distributes them without charge, The Wall Street Journal reports.
A federal magistrate in West Palm Beach agreed Thursday to release some parts of a probable cause affidavit connected to a search warrant executed at Mar-a-Lago earlier this month.
The federal magistrate judge who authorized the FBI search warrant of former President Donald Trump's Florida residence said he could release portions of the underlying affidavit to the public, and asked federal prosecutors to propose redactions. CBS News homeland security and justice reporter Nicole Sganga joins Elaine Quijano and Errol Barnett to discuss the hearing.
Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) announces a 3.6% increase in quarterly cash dividend. The new dividend of 29 cents per share will be paid out on Oct 3, 2022.
The Biden administration is boosting its efforts to get more monkeypox vaccine to cities that need them. Natalie Brand reports.
Allen Weisselberg's plea deal requires him to testify if called as a government witness at the pending trial of the Trump Organization.
Russian occupation forces intend to appoint the mayor of the Russian city of Krasnodar, Andrey Alekseenko, as the head of the occupied portion of Kherson Oblast, U.S. state-funded news outlet Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty reported on Aug. 17.
A federal judge magistrate said Thursday he is not prepared to find that the affidavit into the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago should be fully sealed.
Republicans seem to be having a devil of a time trying to beat the Democratic U.S. Senate candidate in Pennsylvania.
Allen Weisselberg will plead guilty Thursday in Manhattan in a deal offering just 100 days in jail — but he won't take anyone named Trump down with him, Insider has learned.
Carnival will unveil its second BOLT roller coaster when its new ship, Celebration, debuts in November.
GOP strategist Stuart Stevens on Wednesday said in an interview that the Republican Party is “pretty lost,” a day after Rep. Liz Cheney lost her Republican primary race in Wyoming to a challenger endorsed by former President Trump. In an appearance on CNN’s “New Day,” Stevens said Cheney was “drummed out of the Republican Party”…
Yuriy Vitrenko chairs the board of Naftogaz – the Ukrainian state-owned company that operates the extraction and distribution of oil and natural gas across the country.
“We are here to do what we can to ensure the library conforms to the wishes of concerned citizens of Meridian,” one speaker said Wednesday.
Since the brazen and bloody attack, a picture has started to emerge of a young man who in recent years had seemed isolated and depressed.
Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane was ordered to report to a low-security federal prison in Colorado on August 30th to serve his two-and-a-half year sentence for violating George Floyd’s civil rights, CNN reports. U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson recommended Lane serve his sentence at Federal Prison Camp Duluth. The Federal Bureau of Prisons notes the Englewood prison only has around 1,000 inmates.
The customer has been charged with second degree assault for attacking the store worker with a metal pizza paddle.
An Alabama Republican group apologized after using a picture of an elephant that contained imagery related to the Ku Klux Klan.
Former President Donald Trump’s former attorney Rudy Giuliani will testify in person.
The man charged with stabbing Salman Rushdie on a lecture stage in western New York said in an interview that he was surprised to learn the accomplished author had survived the attack. Speaking to the New York Post from jail, Hadi Matar said he decided to see Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution after he saw a tweet last winter about the writer's planned appearance. Matar, 24, said he considered late Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini “a great person” but wouldn't say whether he was following a fatwa, or edict, issued by Khomeini in Iran in 1989 that called for Rushdie’s death after the author published “The Satanic Verses.”