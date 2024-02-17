Mar-a-Lago's value was front and center in Trump's New York civil fraud case

A New York judge’s order Friday that former President Donald Trump and his company must pay $355 million in penalties for fraudulently overvaluing real estate assets reminded many observers of Mar-a-Lago's prominent role in the civil fraud case.

At Mar-a-Lago, Trump on Friday night said he will appeal Judge Arthur Engoron’s ruling.

Engoron’s order also barred the former president and The Trump Organization from conducting business in New York for three years, in addition to other penalties.

Trump’s sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump were ordered to pay $4 million each and prohibited from doing business in New York for two years.

Engeron had already ruled that Trump, The Trump Organization and other defendants misled banks and insurance companies through documents that consistently overvalued Trump properties, including his private Mar-a-Lago Club, where he and former first lady Melania Trump live in Palm Beach.

Here are a few issues involving Mar-a-Lago’s value that have been highlighted by the case.

Mar-a-Lago's value’s value was disputed

The rear of the Mar-a-Lago Club faces the Intracoastal Waterway in Palm Beach.

In early December, powerhouse Palm Beach real estate broker Lawrence Moens of Lawrence A. Moens Assocaites testified in New York that in 2021, former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club and its 17.5 ocean-to-lake acres would have been worth slightly more than $1 billion in uber-wealthy Palm Beach’s real estate market.

Moens’ estimates of Mar-a-Lago’s value between 2011 and 2021 appeared to reflect the steady price escalation that has become a signature feature of Palm Beach real estate.

In a pre-trial deposition, Moens said he would have valued Mar-a-Lago at $655 million in 2011. The property’s value would have soared to $1.04 billion in 2021, according to Moens’ deposition.

That figure contrasted sharply with the value Engoron assigned to Mar-a-Lago based on the Palm Beach County property appraiser’s valuations going back more than a decade, from $18 million in 2011 to $27.6 million in 2021.

Why were Palm Beach County’s valuations so low for Mar-a-Lago?

The Atlantic Ocean rises behind Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach

The county property appraiser’s assessments, which are used to compute annual property taxes, took into account long-standing deed restrictions that prevent Mar-a-Lago from being used for any purpose other than a private club.

The assessments were based on Mar-a-Lago's annual net operating income as a club, not on its resale value as a home or on its reconstruction cost.

How does Palm Beach County’s evaluate the value of Mar-a-Lago?

A bicyclist rides along South Ocean Boulevard in front of The Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach.

The county’s appraiser’s staff uses a standard “income approach” in determining Mar-a-Lago's value, with the value based on the club's net annual operating income. The club provides the appraiser with its income figures, and by law that information is kept confidential.

The same method is used for determining the taxable value of some other social clubs in the county.

What did New York Attorney General Letitia James say about Mar-a-Lago’s value?

Attorney General Letitia James sits in court during the former President Donald Trump's civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on Nov. 2, 2023 in New York City.

The lawsuit brought by James said that between 2011 and 2021, The Trump Organization assigned to Mar-a-Lago a value high that topped out at $739 million. Those values, according to a statement issued by James, were “based on the false premise that (Mar-a-Lago) was unrestricted property and could be developed and sold for residential use, even though Mr. Trump himself signed deeds donating his residential development rights, sharply restricting changes to the property, and limiting the permissible use of the property to a social club.”

What about selling Mar-a-Lago?

A Secret Service agent stands guard at the front entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach in March 2023.

During the court proceedings, Miami-based real estate attorney John Shubin testified on behalf of Trump, telling the court that Mar-a-Lago could be sold as a home, notwithstanding decades-old legal documents in which Donald Trump said he intended to forswear its use as anything but a club.

Shubin testified that “there is absolutely no prohibition on the use of Mar-a-Lago as a single-family residence.”

He noted that the property is simultaneously a club and the former president's residence. Shubin also pointed to a 1993 agreement between Donald Trump and the town that said Mar-a-Lago would revert to private residential use if the club were “abandoned.”

Would Mar-a-Lago ever hit the market?

Then-President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron walk the red carpet to the ballroom for a New Year's Eva Gala at Mar-a-Lago on December 31, 2017.

Not according to a statement released last summer by Eric Trump.

In August 2023, the real estate website Zillow erroneously stated that Mar-a-Lago had been sold for $422 million. A Zillow spokeswoman blamed the error on incorrect information supplied to the website.

As news circulated of the supposed sale circulated, Eric Trump issued this statement: “Mar-a-Lago has not been sold nor will it ever be. This rumor is asinine.”

