Maran Capital: “Whole Earth Brands (FREE) Continues to Trade at a Very Attractive Multiple”

Maran Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of +22.5% was delivered by the fund for the Q1 of 2021. Over the past five years, the partnership has compounded at a rate of +19.8%, net. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

Maran Capital Management, in their Q1 2021 investor letter, mentioned Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE), and shared their insights on the company. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. is a Chicago, Illinois-based branded products and ingredients platform that currently has a $518.7 million market capitalization. Since the beginning of the year, FREE delivered a 23.85% return, extending its 12-month gains to 34.87%. As of April 30, 2021, the stock closed at $13.50 per share.

Here is what Maran Capital Management has to say about Whole Earth Brands, Inc. in their Q1 2021 investor letter:

"Whole Earth Brands (FREE) – Whole Earth Brands raised its long-term organic growth guidance in the first quarter and continues to work on integrating two recent acquisitions. On 2022 estimates, after which the hard work of integration will be mostly behind it, FREE continues to trade at a very attractive multiple."

Our calculations show that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) does not belong in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, Whole Earth Brands, Inc. was in 24 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 22 funds in the third quarter. FREE delivered a 19.15% return in the past 3 months.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.