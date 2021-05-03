Maran Capital: “Whole Earth Brands (FREE) Continues to Trade at a Very Attractive Multiple”

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·3 min read

Maran Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of +22.5% was delivered by the fund for the Q1 of 2021. Over the past five years, the partnership has compounded at a rate of +19.8%, net. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

Maran Capital Management, in their Q1 2021 investor letter, mentioned Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE), and shared their insights on the company. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. is a Chicago, Illinois-based branded products and ingredients platform that currently has a $518.7 million market capitalization. Since the beginning of the year, FREE delivered a 23.85% return, extending its 12-month gains to 34.87%. As of April 30, 2021, the stock closed at $13.50 per share.

Here is what Maran Capital Management has to say about Whole Earth Brands, Inc. in their Q1 2021 investor letter:

"Whole Earth Brands (FREE) – Whole Earth Brands raised its long-term organic growth guidance in the first quarter and continues to work on integrating two recent acquisitions. On 2022 estimates, after which the hard work of integration will be mostly behind it, FREE continues to trade at a very attractive multiple."

Our calculations show that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) does not belong in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, Whole Earth Brands, Inc. was in 24 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 22 funds in the third quarter. FREE delivered a 19.15% return in the past 3 months.

The top 10 stocks among hedge funds returned 231.2% between 2015 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 Index ETFs by more than 126 percentage points. We know it sounds unbelievable. You have been dismissing our articles about top hedge fund stocks mostly because you were fed biased information by other media outlets about hedge funds’ poor performance. You could have doubled the size of your nest egg by investing in the top hedge fund stocks instead of dumb S&P 500 ETFs. Here you can watch our video about the top 5 hedge fund stocks right now. All of these stocks had positive returns in 2020.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, Federal Reserve has been creating trillions of dollars electronically to keep the interest rates near zero. We believe this will lead to inflation and boost real estate prices. So, we recommended this real estate stock to our monthly premium newsletter subscribers. We go through lists like the 15 best innovative stocks to buy to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our website:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

