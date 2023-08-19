Marana football field clean-up
Marana High School is dealing with turf damage on its football field the day after a powerful storm rolled through. The community has rallied around the school to help with the effort.
Marana High School is dealing with turf damage on its football field the day after a powerful storm rolled through. The community has rallied around the school to help with the effort.
Language models like GPT-4 and Claude are powerful and useful, but the data on which they are trained is a closely guarded secret. The Allen Institute for AI (AI2) aims to reverse this trend with a new, huge text dataset that's free to use and open to inspection. As the model is intended to be free to use and modify by the AI research community, so too (argue AI2 researchers) should be the dataset they use to create it.
More than 32,000 shoppers give this easy-to-install shower head a perfect five-star rating.
Score killer sales on Apple, Amazon Fire, Henckels and more.
The trade-down in retail seems to still be happening, buoying the morale of certain retailers more than others during the back-to-school season.
At this price, you'll have it made in the shade ... in more ways than one
CDs are a type of savings account that offers high interest rates in exchange for leaving your money untouched for a set period of time.
Get this: A Vizio 4K 50-inch TV for $268, a Dyson vac reduced $240 — and more.
Are weight-loss medications like Ozempic and Wegovy helpful, harmful or somewhere in-between?
Whether it's hard to hear dialogue or you just want more room-filling audio, this thing is it.
Stocks continued an August swoon on Friday.
This pulsating light tool ensures a summer of soft, smooth skin — electric shavers are deeply discounted, too.
Ready to watch Messi and Inter Miami in the 2023 Leagues Cup Final? Here's what to know.
The Southwestern United States is preparing for potentially historic rains from the storm.
Sega Sammy has completed its purchase of ‘Angry Birds’ developer Rovio, officially plunking down a cool $776 million to acquire the company. The deal was first floated back in April, but both companies had to jump through some finalization and regulatory hoops. Sega’s hoping the purchase will give them a stronger foothold in the mobile space, despite the golden days of ‘Angry Birds’ fandom passing almost 15 years ago.
From comfy sneakers to anti-aging skin care, these are the scores I’m adding to my cart this weekend.
Shop the best tech deals from trusted retailers on laptops, tablets, headphones, tower fans, surge protectors and more.
Here's a list of the best smart scales you can buy to keep track of your weight and get healthier, as chosen by Engadget editors.
SpaceX is expanding its rideshare program with a new series of missions aimed at meeting the demand for launches to mid-inclination orbits. The new program, which was quietly announced at a space industry conference earlier this month, is the latest sign that SpaceX intends to take no prisoners in the small launch market. Orbital inclination refers to what part of the Earth is visible to a satellite as it rotates around the planet.
If you're on a tight budget, these bags and wallets are worth it. Prices range from $24 to $173 with one bag that's over $400 off.
Get any edition of the Apple AirPods on sale for as low as $100 on Amazon before Labor Day. The AirPods Pro and the AirPods Max are included.