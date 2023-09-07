Marana Police Chief retires
Chief Reuben Nuñez is retiring from MPD after a 40-year career in law enforcement, a decade of which he spent serving in Marana.
Chief Reuben Nuñez is retiring from MPD after a 40-year career in law enforcement, a decade of which he spent serving in Marana.
Playing the best tennis of her career and taking inspiration from those cheering her on, Coco Gauff is one win away from her first singles final at Flushing Meadows.
Clubhouse is sharing the results of its big reset, with a redesign meant to make it “more like a messaging app.”
The benefits of walking are additive, so the more you walk, the more benefits you’ll experience, say experts.
Trump was already ordered to pay $5 million to Carroll, who accused the former president of sexually assaulting her.
Mike Williams spent five seasons in the league, and last played with the Buffalo Bills in 2014.
Haener is listed as the Saints' fourth quarterback after he was drafted in the fourth round this spring.
Hyperspectral imagery startup Wyvern has booked space on a Loft Orbital satellite bus that will launch next year, a move that the company says will boost the capacity of its Dragonette satellite constellation. Wyvern, which graduated from Y Combinator’s Winter 2022 cohort, has launched two hyperspectral imagery satellites since it was founded in 2018. “We decided early on in Wyvern’s history that if we could avoid building our own satellites, we would,” Wyvern CEO Christopher Robson told TechCrunch.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have released a joint statement about their divorce after four years of marriage — as nasty narratives around the split emerge.
The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage was 7.18% last week after surging to 7.24% the week prior.
Get nearly 40% off these soft, breathable, 'luxurious' winners while you can.
They're all less than $45.
The "Flowers" singer isn't touring for now, but she's found another other way to connect with her fans.
Businesses in several parts of the country monitored by the Fed struggled in August to pass along higher costs as price growth slows.
Chris Lehane, chief strategy officer at Haun Ventures, will bring his unique career experience and investing expertise to TechCrunch Disrupt 2023. Prior to joining the firm, Lehane was an executive at Airbnb. In the 1990s, Lehane held various government roles like press secretary to Vice President Al Gore and was special assistant counsel to President Bill Clinton.
The creator of 'Heart on my Sleeve,' a song that used generative AI to mimic the vocals of Drake and The Weeknd, has submitted it for Grammy Award consideration. As it turns out, the composition may actually be eligible for songwriting awards, including song of the year.
The show won 37 Sports Emmy's during its run.
It's that time of year again: the week when startups in Y Combinator's latest batch present their products for media -- and investor -- scrutiny. Cerelyze is Zambare's second YC go-around after leading the AI team at cashier-less retail startup Caper.
Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, ByteDance, Meta and Microsoft now have until March to make sure certain services comply with strict EU rules around their ecosystems. The Digital Markets Act doesn't apply to Samsung for the time being.
Netflix execs are poring over the streaming giant's next big acquisition, the co-CEO said.
To find the best deals on CDs, shop for one that combines the best CD rates, a term that matches your savings goal, and a minimum deposit that fits your budget.