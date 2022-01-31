Marana police seek help identifying man murdered over 30 years ago

Marana Police Department is looking for help identifying a body found over 30 years ago in the desert north of Tucson surrounding Dove Mountain Boulevard and Tangerine Road, according to a department Facebook post on Monday.

The burned and unrecognizable man, who Marana police dubbed John Doe #44, was discovered on July 23, 1991, wearing cowboy boots, Levi's denim jeans and a blue or green pullover shirt. An autopsy discovered he was killed by a gunshot wound prior to being burned.

Marana police requested and received aid from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, but no solid leads quickly ended the case.

In 2018, Marana police reopened the investigation in an attempt to discover John Doe #44’s identity through new technologies. In May 2018, police exhumed the body and requested facial approximation, or 3D recreation, from the FBI.

Officials released a photo of what they believe John Doe #44 looked like at the time of his death.

A forensic anthropologist with the Office of the Medical Examiner identified John Doe #44 as a Hispanic male between the ages of 25-45 who was approximately 5-foot-5 and 140 pounds.

Marana police are asking anyone with any information on John Doe #44 to call 520-382-2000 or 88-CRIME.

Reach breaking news intern Brock Blasdell at Bblasdell@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @BrockBlasdell.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Marana Police seek help identifying man shot and burned 30 years ago