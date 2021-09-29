Marathon Asset Is Buying Evergrande Debt, CEO Richards Says

Marathon Asset Is Buying Evergrande Debt, CEO Richards Says
Allison McNeely
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Marathon Asset Management is buying debt issued by troubled developer China Evergrande Group, according to the investment firm’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Bruce Richards.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The distressed-debt specialist purchased Evergrande debt for the first time this week and will continue doing so at the current low prices, Richards said in a Bloomberg Television interview on Wednesday. Evergrande 10% bonds due in 2023 led declines in the U.S. high-yield market on Wednesday, dropping 2.375 cents to 23.875 cents on the dollar.

Evergrande will eventually need to be restructured, although the company may “kick the can” by making some debt payments in the short term, Richards said. Homebuyers, suppliers and Chinese bondholders are going to be paid before offshore investors, he added.

There are “absolutely opportunities” stemming from Evergrande, Richards said during the TV interview with Alix Steel and Guy Johnson. “It is a problem for China, problem for its housing market. A problem for the whole segment that relies on this. There’s a lot of jobs related to this and a lot of commerce related to this.”

The New York-based money manager with about $23 billion in assets and 160 employees globally has investments spread across corporate bonds and loans, structured credit, real estate and emerging markets. Richards and Chief Investment Officer Louis Hanover co-founded the firm in 1998, according to its website.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is not “dangerous” and should be renominated for his role, Richards said. Senator Elizabeth Warren this week said Powell is “a dangerous man to head up the Fed.”

Richards said higher labor and input costs will be permanent. Hiring remains an issue, as does a shortage of trucks, although the investor doesn’t expect that to push many companies into default as debt ratios have improved, he said.

“The default rate has dropped below 2%, and what you’re going to see is about 1%. I wouldn’t worry too much at this stage about defaults,” he said.

Marathon continues to like the U.K. hospitality business as tourism recovers, and it has been making more acquisitions in the sector, Richards said.

(Adds Evergrande bond price in second paragraph, additional comments from Richards starting in sixth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Libor Deadline Extension Would Be ‘Huge Relief’ for Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureBanks in the U.K. and Japan appear to have won critical breathing space just three months before the London interbank offered rate is retired in those markets.U.K. regulators announced plans o

  • New high of 2,236 COVID cases in Singapore, 5 more deaths

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday (28 September) confirmed 2,236 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore – taking the country's total case count to 91,775 – and five more deaths due to the disease.

  • Stock Traders Step In After Rout as Bonds Rebound: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The crowd of dip buyers returned to equity markets amid speculation that the worst selloff since May had gone too far.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureTraders are closely watching a European Central Bank panel, with Federal R

  • SEC Proposal Seeks Transparency in How Money Managers Wield Vast Voting Power

    The proposal follows a yearslong concern among some SEC officials that current disclosures make it difficult for individual investors to see how asset managers cast shareholder votes on their behalf.

  • Some users say WeChat blocks China Evergrande messaging groups

    Some instant messaging groups used by people owed money by property giant China Evergrande Group to organize protests and discuss claims have been blocked on Tencent Holdings’ WeChat platform, group members said on Wednesday. Tencent declined to comment and the Cyberspace Administration of China did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The crisis at Evergrande, weighed down under $305 billion in debt and in the midst of a cash crunch, poses a challenge for the government.

  • Micron Slides After Memory-Chip Maker Delivers Weak Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the largest U.S. maker of memory chips, fell in early trading Wednesday after reporting that slowing demand from personal-computer makers is weighing on its forecast for sales and profit.Sales will be about $7.65 billion in the period ending in November, Micron said Tuesday in a statement. That compares with an average analyst estimate of $8.57 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Excluding certain items, profit will be $2 to $2.10 a share, com

  • China is combating crypto with a push for the digital yuan

    China’s digital yuan takes inspiration from cryptocurrency while tempering the features that make crypto unpopular with Beijing.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Evergrande misses another bond payment

    Evergrande's woes continued on Wednesday, with the company set to miss its second bond coupon payment this month.Sources said at least some of its offshore bondholders had not received a due payment by the close of Asia business. The ailing Chinese property giant was required to make a $47.5 million interest payment on its March 2024 dollar bond.That's less than a week after it also missed paying over $83 million on another bond.It was not immediately clear if the payment could still be made during U.S. business hours.A spokesperson for Evergrande did not have any immediate comment.With liabilities of $305 billion, Evergrande has sparked concerns of a messy collapse that could spread through China's financial system and reverberate around the world.Earlier Wednesday the firm said it was selling a stake it owned in one bank to help cover some of its debts.

  • Evergrande pares Shengjing Bank stake for US$1.55 billion as distressed developer buys more time to repay bondholders

    The Shenzhen-based developer signed an agreement to sell 19.93 per cent of Shengjing Bank for just under 10 billion yuan (US$1.55 billion) to a state-owned enterprise Shenyang Shengjing Finance Investment Group, according to a Hong Kong exchange filing on Wednesday. The sale will trim Evergrande's stake in the non-public shares of the lender to 14.6 per cent, it added. Evergrande will not get any of the cash from the sale, as Shengjing Bank has demanded all the net proceeds to be used to settle

  • Investors Are Gobbling Up Homes in Canada’s Hot Housing Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The people piling into Canada’s red-hot housing market fastest already own a home -- or in some cases three or four. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureIn the 12 months through June, the number of people adding a fourth mortgag

  • Risk of ‘Truly Unpredictable’ Pound Feeds U.K. Market Angst

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe U.K. pound is spiraling to multi-month lows and strategists are back to talking about it like an emerging market. Empty fuel pumps and grocery store shortages, faster inflation and the thr

  • Lucid Soars on Plans to Begin Luxury Electric Sedan Deliveries in October

    By Dhirendra Tripathi

  • China asking state-backed firms to pick up Evergrande assets - sources

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Beijing is prodding government-owned firms and state-backed property developers such as China Vanke Co Ltd to purchase some of embattled China Evergrande Group's assets, people with knowledge of the matter said. Evergrande, saddled with $305 billion in liabilities, is teetering on the brink of collapse. Authorities are hoping, however, that asset purchases will ward off or at least mitigate any social unrest that could occur if Evergrande were to suffer a messy collapse, they said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

  • Man jailed for forging vaccination memo with phone app to dine in

    A Chinese national who was vaccinated in his home country decided to forge a doctor's memorandum issued in Singapore to a colleague in order to dine at a restaurant.

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy As China's Tesla Plans 3 New EVs In 2022?

    China EV startup Nio more than doubled Q2 sales, and July sales as well. But Nio stock is selling off.

  • Marathon Is Buying Evergrande Debt, CEO Bruce Richards Says

    Marathon Asset Management Chairman and CEO Bruce Richards discusses what he sees as opportunities stemming from embattled&nbsp;real estate developer China Evergrande Group. He speaks during an interview with Bloomberg's Alix Steel and Guy Johnson on "Bloomberg Markets." (Source: Bloomberg)

  • 5 Things We Learned From The Warren Buffett Annual Letter

    Berkshire Hathaway has released its 2018 annual report, and the letter to shareholders from Chair Warren Buffett offers several key insights.

  • Is Inovio Stock A Buy As It Moves Into Late-Stage Covid Vaccine Testing?

    Is INO stock a buy after Brazil, the Philippines and Mexico gave it the go-ahead to run Covid vaccine testing? Is Inovio stock a buy now?

  • First look: Lucid Motors starts production in Casa Grande with first deliveries expected in October

    On Sept. 28, Lucid Motors opened its doors to visitors for the first time to mark its official start of production. The company plans to make its first vehicle deliveries late next month.