Marathon County officials warn of elderly residents scammed out of $83,400; they were told granddaughters needed their help

WAUSAU – Three elderly Marathon County residents were scammed out of a total $83,400 during the past week, according to officials.

Someone convinced the three victims that their granddaughters were involved in a car crash, were held in jail and needed bail money, according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Office. The person showed up at the victims' homes in person and collected cash from all three.

Everyone needs to remain vigilant when receiving requests for money from someone they don't know, Sarah Severson, Marathon County Sheriff's Office public information officer, said in a news release.

"Be sure to verify the information by speaking to a friend or family member before taking any action," Severson said in the release.

The Sheriff's Office made one arrest related to the three incidents, but it is not known if the three are related, according to the release.

The Sheriff's Office asks anyone who has been the victim of a crime call their local law enforcement agency or the Marathon County Sheriff's Office at 715-261-1200.

