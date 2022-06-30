Marathon Digital says storm knocked out most of its Bitcoin mining rigs in Montana

Timmy Shen
·1 min read

Marathon Digital, a major Bitcoin miner in the U.S., had to halt three-fourths of its mining operations due to power outages caused by a storm in Montana, reinforcing an earlier decision to move out of the region.

Fast facts

  • The Nasdaq-listed company on Tuesday said that its rigs may only have sufficient power to come back online at a reduced capacity only as early as the first week of July.

  • Before the storm hit on June 11, Marathon had deployed 30,000 mining rigs in Montana, or a little over 75% of its active infrastructure.

  • The miner’s Bitcoin production is expected to be significantly hit as a result. Marathon produced 268 self-mined Bitcoin in May, increasing its holdings of the crypto to 9,941 as of June 1.

  • Marathon announced in April that it was getting ready to move its mining operations in the third-quarter from Montana to other regions that come with more sustainable sources of power.

  • U.S. power companies are facing supply crunches due to extreme weather events, while consumer power use is expected to hit a record high this summer, according to Reuters.

  • Marathon shares fell 9.8% to close at US$5.80 in overnight trading on Wednesday.

