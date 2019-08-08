Marathon Oil's Drilling Machine Delivers Another Profit Gusher in Q2

Marathon Oil's (NYSE: MRO) decision to focus on four of the top oil-focused U.S. shale plays continued paying dividends during the second quarter. The company once again blew past analysts' earnings expectations as its production came in well above the top end of its guidance range. That has it well on track to achieve its full-year forecast.

Drilling down into the results

Metric Q2 2019 Guidance or Expectations Difference at the Midpoint Total production 435,000 BOE/D 405,000 to 425,000 BOE/D 20,000 BOE/D Production from U.S. shale 332,000 BOE/D 310,000 to 320,000 BOE/D 17,000 BOE/D Earnings per share $0.23 $0.14 $0.09

Data source: Marathon Oil. BOE/D = barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Fueling Marathon's expectation-beating output were robust drilling results in the Bakken and Delaware Basin:

Marathon Oil's production by U.S. resource play in the second quarter of 2019 and 2018. More

Data source: Getty Images. Chart by the author.

Output in the Bakken surged nearly 27% year over year, fueled by the 30 high-rate wells it finished during the quarter. One of the highlights was a six-well pad that delivered an average of 3,160 BOE/D during their first month on line. The company also completed a record-setting well into the Middle Bakken formation, which produced 12,250 BOE during its first 24 hours.

Marathon also delivered strong results in the Delaware Basin, where its output zoomed roughly 65% year over year. Driving that growth is the company's continued ramp-up of activities in this mostly undeveloped area.

Overall, Marathon's oil production in the U.S. jumped 17% after adjusting for asset sales to an average of 192,000 barrels per day. Meanwhile, the company continued driving down production costs, which fell 14% year over year to $4.89 per BOE. That's the lowest level since 2011.

The combination of rising output and falling costs enabled Marathon to generate $771 million in cash from operating activities during the quarter. That was more than enough to cover the $636 million it spent on capital projects. As a result, it produced $137 million of free cash flow during the quarter after paying its dividend, bringing its year-to-date total to $217 million.

Marathon used its free cash to continue buying back its stock. It has now repurchased $250 million in shares so far this year while also paying out $82 million in dividends.

An oil pump with a blue sky in the background. More

Image source: Getty Images.

A look at what's ahead

The company plans to continue returning money to shareholders. Marathon increased its remaining share repurchase authorization to $1.5 billion, which is a $950 million boost. The company has already repurchased $950 million in shares since the beginning of last year, which has helped retire 6% of its outstanding stock.