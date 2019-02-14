Marathon Oil Came Out Slightly Ahead in Q4

Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) put the wraps on a strong year by delivering solid fourth-quarter results, which came in slightly ahead of expectations. With that, the company exceeded its initial growth projection for the year while sticking to its budget, and was thus able to generate and return lots of cash to shareholders. The company expects more of the same in 2019 as its drilling machine aims to continue printing money.

Drilling down into the numbers

Metric Q4 2018 Guidance or Expectations Difference Production 411,000 BOE/D 400,000 to 420,000 BOE/D 0.2% Earnings per share $0.15 $0.14 7.1%

Data source: Marathon Oil. BOE/D=barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Marathon's production came in right above the midpoint of its guidance range, pushing its full-year total to 412,000 BOE/D. Driving that growth were its U.S. resources plays, which combined to produce 298,000 BOE/D for the year, including 171,000 barrels of oil per day. That oil output was up an impressive 32% year over year, and outperformed the initial midpoint of the company's guidance for 22.5% growth.

What made that outperformance even more impressive is that Marathon Oil achieved it while sticking to its $2.3 billion capital budget. "2018 was a year of differentiated execution for Marathon Oil," stated CEO Lee Tillman in the earnings press release. "While many in our industry talked about capital discipline, we delivered. In 2018, we budgeted conservatively and never wavered, getting more for every dollar of capital we invested."

An oil pump next to some storage tanks. More

Image source: Getty Images.

The Eagle Ford was the company's largest producer during the fourth quarter, pumping out 107,000 BOE/D, which was 2% higher than the year-ago period. Behind that growth were the 38 wells the company brought on line during the quarter, which combined to deliver solid initial production rates.

The Bakken followed with an average of 94,000 BOE/D during the quarter as its output rocketed 37% year over year. Driving that surge in production was the ramp-up of the company's drilling activities in the region, which included the completion of 27 high-rate wells during the quarter, including several successful test wells that extended the company's core position.

Oklahoma, meanwhile, produced 67,000 BOE/D during the quarter, up 4% from the year-ago period as the company only brought 12 wells on line.

Finally, Marathon's position in the northern Delaware Basin produced 26,000 BOE/D during the quarter, up a remarkable 138% year over year as the company ramped up drilling on the land it acquired last year.

Not only did Marathon deliver stronger-than-expected production growth last year, but because it stuck to its capital budget, the company generated a gusher of free cash flow thanks to higher oil prices throughout most of the year. Overall, the company produced $865 million in free cash flow after paying its $169 million dividend. The company used that excess cash to buy back $700 million in shares, which allowed it to return more than 25% of its net operating cash flow to shareholders last year.