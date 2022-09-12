Is Marathon Oil Corporation's (NYSE:MRO) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Marathon Oil's (NYSE:MRO) stock is up by a considerable 9.5% over the past month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Marathon Oil's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Marathon Oil is:

27% = US$3.1b ÷ US$12b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.27 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Marathon Oil's Earnings Growth And 27% ROE

First thing first, we like that Marathon Oil has an impressive ROE. Additionally, a comparison with the average industry ROE of 26% also portrays the company's ROE in a good light. As a result, Marathon Oil's remarkable 36% net income growth seen over the past 5 years is likely aided by its high ROE.

Given that the industry shrunk its earnings at a rate of 3.4% in the same period, the net income growth of the company is quite impressive.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for MRO? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Marathon Oil Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Marathon Oil has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 7.0%, meaning that it has the remaining 93% left over to reinvest into its business. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Moreover, Marathon Oil is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 12% over the next three years. Consequently, the higher expected payout ratio explains the decline in the company's expected ROE (to 13%) over the same period.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Marathon Oil's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

