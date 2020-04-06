Marathon Oil (MRO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Marathon Oil (MRO) closed the most recent trading day at $3.63, moving -0.68% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 7.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 7.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy company had lost 53.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 29.31%, while the S&P 500 lost 16.9%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MRO as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MRO to post earnings of -$0.10 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 132.26%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.07 billion, down 10.53% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.02 per share and revenue of $3.38 billion. These totals would mark changes of -236% and -34.89%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MRO should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 415.89% lower. MRO currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

