Marathon Oil Pares Down Debt; Bumps Up Dividend By Over 30%

support@smarteranalyst.com (Ben Mahaney)
·2 min read

Energy exploration and production company Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) has redeemed its $500 million senior notes that were due in 2022. These notes had a 2.8% coupon rate. The move reduces Marathon’s annual interest expense by $14 million.

Additionally, the company raised its quarterly dividend by about 30% to $0.04 per share. The dividend is payable on June 10 to investors of record on May 19.

Marathon Oil Chairman, President, and CEO, Lee Tillman said, “We have swiftly followed through on our commitment to reduce our gross debt by at least $500 million in 2021, fully addressing our next significant debt maturity, and have also raised our quarterly base dividend by over 30%.”

Tillman added, “These actions are fully consistent with our objective to both further enhance our investment-grade balance sheet and return an increasing amount of capital to shareholders.” (See Marathon Oil stock analysis on TipRanks)

On April 20, Raymond James analyst John Freeman reiterated a Buy rating on the stock but did not assign any price target.

Marathon Oil announced preliminary CFO expectations of $610 million to $630 million for 1Q. This was higher than consensus estimates of $540 million.

Freeman commented, “The CFO beat on the quarter was largely due to strong price realizations in the U.S.”

Overall consensus among analysts is that Marathon Oil is a Hold based on 4 Buys, 6 Holds, and 3 Sells. The average analyst price target of $12.24 implies 4.4% upside potential. Shares have gained about 100.5% over the past year.

Related News:
eBay’s 2Q Earnings Outlook Disappoints After 1Q Beat, Shares Drop 5.4%
Teladoc Health Reports Mixed Results In 1Q; Shares Drop 5.5%
Apple’s 2Q Sales Pop 54% As Services and Mac Revenue Booms; Shares Gain After-Hours

More recent articles from Smarter Analyst:

Recommended Stories

  • Marathon Oil (MRO) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

    Marathon Oil (MRO) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Marathon Oil (MRO) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

    Marathon Oil's (MRO) preliminary Q121 production of oil and natural gas averaged at 345,400 Boe/d, indicating a downfall from Q420's reported figure of 352,000 Boe/d.

  • Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Weaker after EIA Number Comes in on High Side of Estimates

    The EIA reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 15 billion cubic feet (Bcf) for the week ended April 23.

  • Cruise Companies Cheer CDC Outline of Quicker Path to Return

    (Bloomberg) -- Cruise companies expressed relief and optimism after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outlined a new path to the resumption of voyages.According to the new guidance in a letter sent to companies on Wednesday, ships can sail from U.S. ports with paying customers if 95% of guests and 98% of crew are vaccinated, bypassing a previous requirement for starting with trial voyages. In a response provided to Bloomberg News, the agency said it wants to resume U.S. sailings “as soon as possible to maintain the timeline of passenger voyages by mid-July.”On Thursday, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. discussed the letter in its quarterly business update, saying the message had addressed some of the company’s “uncertainties and concerns.” Royal Caribbean said it now sees a pathway to sailing from the U.S. again, including for the Alaska cruise season, which runs until September. The letter from the CDC was previously reported by USA Today.The U.S. cruise industry has been essentially banned from operating via U.S. ports since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020. The companies have recently ramped up lobbying efforts to win approval for a return, arguing in part that the industry was unfairly singled out for the strictest treatment even as other tourism businesses have returned in some fashion.CDC ChecklistTechnically, the CDC lifted its hard ban on cruising in October, but it replaced it with a checklist for restarting cruises that no operator has yet managed to complete. The industry had previously criticized the conditional sailing order as overly burdensome and out of touch with the new reality since the arrival of Covid inoculations. Florida, where the major cruise companies are headquartered, even sued the federal government to hasten the return of the industry.But Royal Caribbean said the recent discussions with the CDC have turned more productive.“They have dealt with many of these items in a constructive manner that takes into account recent advances in vaccines and medical science,” Royal Caribbean Chief Executive Officer Richard Fain said Thursday during the company’s first-quarter business update.The company reported revenue totaling $42 million, which was slightly better than expected by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.It said it has started to spend slightly more cash to cover expenses related to restarting the fleet. Royal Caribbean also noted that cumulative advanced bookings for the first half of 2022 are “within historical ranges and at higher prices” to its 2019 pre-pandemic baseline.Capacity GoalsJason Liberty, chief financial officer of Royal Caribbean, said the company had already planned to operate at about 19% of its typical capacity, with sailings originating from Singapore, Europe and several Caribbean nations. The new rules could allow it to bring more than half its capacity online by the end of the summer.“Our goal is get the majority of our fleet back up and running by the end of the year so that 2022 looks like a normal period,” he said in an interview Thursday.The Miami-based company is working with federal authorities and the Canadian government to allow Alaskan sailings. Federal law requires that cruise ships, which are typically registered in other nations, stop in a foreign port before returning to the U.S., and Canada isn’t allowing such arrivals.Royal Caribbean said that it has carried more than 125,000 guests since cruises resumed overseas and only 21 people have tested positive for Covid-19.Royal Caribbean’s shares rose as much as 5.7% to $92.45 in New York trading, though the stock turned negative later in the session. Carnival Corp., the industry market-share leader, rose as much as 4.8%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. advanced as much as 7.1%.(Updates with CDC response in second paragraph. An earlier version of this story corrected a revenue figure.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cruise Line Stocks Finally Get What They Want -- and the Stocks Go Down?

    Cruise ships are closer than ever to resuming sailings this summer, but the restart has apparently been priced into the shares of Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

  • Stocks Open Lower Amid Earnings, April Profit Taking; Amazon Powers Up; Dow Jones Stock Apple Hit By EU Antitrust Charge

    Amazon climbed on earnings, while Dow Jones stock Apple dropped on EU antitrust charges, as stocks opened sharply lower Friday.

  • The FBI investigation into Rudy Giuliani is focused on Trump's firing of the US ambassador to Ukraine, NYT says

    Federal agents are searching Giuliani's electronic devices for communications about Marie Yovanovitch's firing in 2019, The New York Times reported.

  • From defending lead pipes to the interrupting iPhone: The strangest GOP criticisms of Biden’s speech

    ‘This whole thing could have just been an email’

  • ‘Next one to be thrown under the bus’: Michael Cohen issues ominous warning to Rudy Giuliani

    ‘Rudy, I told you so! I told you so!’ Mr Cohen says in an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota

  • Louisiana lawmaker's comment on slavery draws growing backlash

    Louisiana's Legislative Black Caucus has called for the removal of Republican Representative Ray Garofalo as House Education Committee chairman.

  • Biden’s speech, Scott’s rebuttal showed clear differences between political parties

    Joe Biden’s address to a truncated joint session of the Congress this week may well go down as one of the most important reports any president has ever given to that body, either in writing or in person. Indeed it best compared to some of the written annual reports that Abraham Lincoln made to the Congress during his time of unprecedented crisis and division. Unlike Lincoln’s reports, Biden’s political opposition got to offer a formal rebuttal to his remarks. As it happened, seldom has the country seen such a stark contrast in the visions that Joe Biden and Sen. Tim Scott offered about the state of the country and the role that government has in changing it for the better.

  • Trump bizarrely says Democrats were ‘choking’ on their masks at Biden’s Joint Session address

    Nancy Pelosi’s mask was ‘biggest mask’, says former president

  • Who is Travis Etienne? What Jacksonville fans need to know about their newest tailback

    He finished his career as the leading rusher in ACC history. And he’ll be paired with Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville.

  • Harris and Pelosi make history at Biden’s joint address to Congress as president says ‘it’s about time’

    ‘Madame Speaker, Madame Vice President. No president has ever said those words from this podium’

  • Biden news: President responds to hecklers at rally to mark 100 days

    Follow the latest updates below

  • Bradley has no stress and no bogeys to lead at Innisbrook

    Keegan Bradley can't recall having an easier time than he did Thursday at Innisbrook. It added to a 7-under 64 and another great start in the Valspar Championship. It's the second round that recently has given Bradley fits on the Copperhead course.

  • Sumo wrestler dies month after falling on head during bout

    A Japanese sumo wrestler has died a month after falling on his head during a bout in a case that has raised questions about the sport’s response to medical emergencies. Hibikiryu, 28, died of acute respiratory failure on Wednesday, the Japan Sumo Association said. The wrestler, whose real name was Mitsuki Amano, was thrown by his opponent during a bout at a tournament on March 26.

  • The 26 biggest NFL Draft busts of the last 15 years

    These players were projected to develop into stars, but for one reason or another, each one fell short.

  • Trump reveals he’s ‘100% thinking about running again’ in 2024 and hints at possible running mate

    Ex-president gives clearest indication yet he plans to run for White House again

  • Feds had ‘contingency plan’ to arrest Derek Chauvin in court if jury acquitted him, report says

    Justice Department reportedly plan to indict former police officer on charges of civil rights violations