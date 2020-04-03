Marathon Petroleum Corp. Reschedules 2020 First-Quarter Earnings Call to May 5

FINDLAY, Ohio, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) has rescheduled its 2020 first-quarter earnings conference call to Tuesday, May 5, at 9:30 a.m. EDT. During the conference call, company executives will discuss 2020 first-quarter financial results, which will be released earlier that day, and provide an update on company operations.



Interested parties may listen to the conference call by visiting MPC's website at http://www.marathonpetroleum.com and clicking on "Events and Presentations" under the "Investors" tab. A replay of the conference call will be available on the company's website for two weeks. Financial information, including the earnings release and other investor-related material, also will be available online.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system with more than 3 million barrels per day of crude oil capacity across 16 refineries. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates retail convenience stores across the United States. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company which owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

Investor Relations Contact: (419) 421-2071

Kristina Kazarian, Vice President, Investor Relations

Media Contacts:

Hamish Banks, Vice President, Corporate Communications (419) 421-2521

Jamal Kheiry, Manager, Corporate Communications (419) 421-3312

