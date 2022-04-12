Marathon security watching New York subway shooting closely

The shooting on a New York subway Tuesday morning has the attention of organizers handling Boston Marathon security. In a briefing at Boston City Hall we learned both Boston Police and MBTA Transit Police are tweaking their plans as they learn more from New York. Transit Police here are staffing the trains and stations with extra officers. Boston Police are doing the same along the finish line.

We were told today security right now is fluid as local police learn more about the New York City shooting. Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long and MBTA Transit Police were at a regularly scheduled news conference with Mayor Michelle Wu to talk about marathon security. They were all asked if there was any concern about safety after what happened in New York. They told us they are talking to their partners in New York. “That information is real time. I mean, when this happened we are communications with our partners down in NY. So any intelligence that we think may effect us we get it in real time,” said Long.

Because the New York suspect reportedly tried posing as a transit worker, law enforcement here is urging people to trust their gut if they see something out of place. As Boston 25 has previously reported — there are still so many unknowns about Boston police uniforms recently stolen from a south shore business. “If you see someone you know whether dressed in a uniform, has a vest on that you think might be a worker but they are acting a little bit odd or suspicious or out of the norm from what you would expect,” said Long.

Police say the New York shooting also involved smoke bombs on the trains. MBTA Transit Police say their officers train for that. “We have the capability providing smoke, real sound of explosions and people scurrying if you will and shots fired and what not so it puts our officers in real life situations where we can train,” said Green.

Boston police say there will be security checkpoints along the race course from Kenmore down here to Copley. They will be shutting down entry points to help control crowd sizes.

