Marathon Venture Capital adds to its newest fund to back Greek founders around the globe

Connie Loizos
·6 min read

Marathon Venture Capital, an Athens, Greece-based venture firm cofounded in 2017 by two stalwarts of the Greek startup scene, has added €30 million in capital commitments to its second fund roughly a year after completing a first close with €40 million.

Backers of the vehicle, which is more than twice the outfit's €32 million debut effort, include the European Investment Fund, the Hellenic Development Bank of Investments (which really upped its investment, we're told), and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

We traded emails yesterday with one of the outfit's cofounders, George Tziralis, who said that he, cofounder Panos Papadopolous, and the rest of the team have been writing seed-state checks of between €1 million to €1.5 million into a wide variety of startups in exchange for a targeted 15% to 20% ownership stake. He made it sound from the exchange like the startup ecosystem in Greece is more active than ever, but far from frothy as in many regions around the world. Part of that exchange follows.

TC: Are you exclusively backing Greek founders, no matter where they are in the world? Do they have to be natives of the country or do Greek Americans, for example, or Greek Australians interest you?

GT: No, absolutely not [they don't have to be born in Greece]. If you are an ambitious Greek founder, we want to talk no matter where you're based.

How many women founders have you backed? Are you talking with many female founders of Greek ancestry? Like many other countries, Greece long had a very paternalistic culture, so I wonder what you've observed on this front.

We have invested in 14 companies so far, and only two had female founders. There is an increasing number of female founders starting up in our broader community, and some of them have been quite successful. Still, obviously, we have lots to do on this front and we started by tracking related figures. [Specifically], we recently released a compensation report for tech roles in startups based in Greece in which we also studied gender ratios. The results further highlighted the underlying gender gap, especially in leadership roles. On the flip side, product and QA/testing roles proved to be more balanced, and we hope they can serve as an example.

What percentage of your founders are based in Greece versus elsewhere?

I'd say roughly half. We've invested in founders starting from Nicosia to Munich to Berlin to Stockholm to London, all the way to San Fransisco, and we're increasingly getting access to more opportunities across Europe and the U.S. At the same time, our domestic market has been growing really fast. The next generation of Greeks want to build a career in startups rather than anything else.

It's also interesting to highlight that an increasing part of Greek founders based internationally maintain part of their operations in the country. Culture, quality and compensation-wise, this is becoming appealing to more and more companies.

You and Panos are the firm's two general partners, yet you have investments across a lot of areas: climate, health, security, infrastructure, finance, education, real estate, productivity, AI, crypto. Who specializes in what at Marathon?

We all focus on company building - from setting up shop, recruiting a team, perfecting the product, nailing marketing and sales, then raising the next round, and so forth. These functions are largely sector agnostic in our experience. We believe founders know better when it comes to their domain of expertise.

From where does your deal flow come? What kind of outbound work do you do to ensure you're talking with the right founders?

We started doing meet-ups in Greece 15 years ago. I actually was running Open Coffee meet-ups in Athens every month from 2007 until Covid. We built a vibrant startup community, but there was no investor around and someone had to do it. This is how I got started with venture capital.

Since we launched Marathon in 2017, we've expanded our event footprint to destinations across Europe and the U.S., hosting a sizeable pool of Greeks doing startups and working in tech. We've been to Zurich, Munich, Berlin, Stockholm, Amsterdam, Paris, Barcelona, London, New York, Boston, Chicago and San Francisco, gathering hundreds of attendees and bringing together a global community accumulating experience and enthusiasm about startups. We are on a mission to find every Greek entrepreneur around the world.

What can you tell me about the size of the market you're tracking?

It has become sizeable, fast. It actually grew 2.4x to $4.5 billion last year. You can see our latest report here, using CB Insights data, to find every Greek founder who raised money last year, or who sold their company.

What is your biggest exit to date, and what are some of your most valuable portfolio companies?

We've done ten investments with our first fund, and had our first exit already. Data streaming platform Lenses.io was acquired by Celonis, one a fast-growing enterprise software company with a decacorn valuation. Last year alone, half of our Fund I portfolio companies raised a Series A. More specifically: LearnWorlds raised $32 million led by by Insight Partners; Causaly raised $17 million led by Index Ventures; Hack The Box raised $11m led by Paladin Capital Group; Augmenta raised $8 million led by CNH Industrial; and Cube RM raised $8 million led by Runa Capital.

Have you raised any side vehicles so that you and your limited partners can get a bigger stake in a promising portfolio company (or you can at least maintain your pro rata)? If so, have those vehicles been registered in the U.S.?

We participate in Series A and B rounds, maintaining our pro-rata with our existing funds. The second closing of Fund II we are announcing today is providing us with more firepower toward that goal. SPVs are reserved for later stages. A significant number of our LPs are based in the U.S., and participate using various kinds of vehicles.

Are you seeing more foreign investors checking out startups in Greece than you were when you cofounded Marathon?

Absolutely. The names from our portfolio speak for themselves.

Are you seeing many more funds formed in Greece?

Yes, activity has been increasing and we believe there is space for more of it. Venturefriends announced a fund of similar size a few weeks ago. Genesis Ventures also recently launched a €20 million pre-seed fund. And there has been a bunch of funds originally started at the 2018 vintage that should follow with new funds soon.

What's your newest deal and why did you do it?

We led the seed of Ariadne Maps, a Munich-based pioneer of real-time commercial real estate analytics. It's actually a pretty slick case. Its service tracks in real time the position and trajectories of visitors in an area without requiring an app download, WiFi login or using cameras. Its adoption by large retailers, shopping malls, transport operators, etc. has been spreading fast with landmark customers, including IKEA globally.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Charles Oakley reflects on career and talks new book, ‘The Last Enforcer’

    NBA legend Charles Oakley discusses his new memoir filled with unfiltered stories from on and off the court.

  • Meta just suffered the largest one-day wipeout in US corporate history. Its valuation slumped by nearly $240 billion.

    In its fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday, Meta said Facebook user numbers were down for the first time, as its metaverse business lost $10 billion.

  • Mark Zuckerberg told Meta employees to zero in on video because they're up against an 'unprecedented level of competition' from TikTok, report says

    Zuckerberg had said Meta will focus on short-form video feature Instagram Reels, which closely resembles TikTok, after posting disastrous Q4 earnings.

  • One of Cathie Wood's Worst Stocks Might Be the Best Investment for the Next Decade

    Growth stocks have come under intense selling pressure in the past few months. And a poster child for that carnage has been Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK). The fund returned more than five times the S&P 500 index in the 12 months beginning in February 2020.

  • I inherited ‘a sizeable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar, and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ But should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Then there are those investors who get a color, glossy postcard in the mail offering a free steak dinner and the chance to meet a savvy financial planner at an “investment seminar.”

  • PayPal Plunges, Forced to Close 4.5 Million Accounts

    PayPal Holdings Inc.&nbsp;said it closed 4.5 million accounts and lowered its forecast for new customers after finding "bad actors" were taking advantage of its incentives and rewards programs. Shares of the company fell by the most on record. Kriti Gupta reports.

  • Amazon hikes Prime membership fees in U.S. as wages, costs rise

    Amazon.com Inc on Thursday said it was raising the price of its annual U.S. Prime subscriptions by 17%, as it looks to offset higher costs for shipping and wages that it expects to persist this year. Shares rose as much as 17% in extended trade as Amazon also beat profit expectations for the holiday season. For the holiday quarter, Amazon earned $14.3 billion, double its net income from a year earlier.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    The past month has seen some hefty swings in the markets. The main indexes are down since 2022 began, although they ended January and started February with a couple of strongly positive trading sessions. High volatility makes it difficult for investors to predict what’s likely to happen, and investors always crave predictability. Without it, the stock market is just a guessing game. But when markets are stable and predictable, investors can make more rational choices. So what’s needed here is a

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tanking Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares are dropping sharply today, one day after it and other Chinese electric vehicle makers announced January deliveries that dropped month over month. Nio reported it shipped 9,652 EVs in January, down 8% from December deliveries of 10,489. While Nio shares rebounded yesterday after the news, investors today may be taking the view that it is losing to its domestic competitors as the data results were digested more today.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” EV Charging Stocks Trading Under $10

    Let’s talk a bit out about EV stocks. Electric vehicles are not a new technology – in fact, they date back almost to the earliest days of the automobile – but today’s materials, batteries, and electronics have brought them into their own, as a more mature technology. It’s clear that EVs are here to stay. What is less obvious is that they are bringing a host of ancillary tech and services with them. Prominent among these are charging companies. The charging network is the vital infrastructure tha

  • New CEO takes over from co-founder at Oregon food maker

    The company's founding CEO stepped down to make room for someone with industry experience scaling a consumer packaged goods business.

  • 10 Income Stocks with Over 10 Years of Dividend Increases

    In this article, we discuss 10 income stocks with over 10 years of dividend increases. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Income Stocks with Over 10 Years of Dividend Increases. Owing to strong earnings in 2022, companies are set to spend even more on distribution of […]

  • 1 Unstoppable Stock to Buy Without Hesitation If There's a Bear Market in 2022

    The all-weather appeal of this steady business makes it a no-brainer to buy during declining markets.

  • ARK investors have lost $4 billion — ‘We believe we’re going to see the turn sooner rather than later,’ Cathie Wood says

    It’s also how much investors have lost, so far, in the rising and falling fortunes of star manager Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF ARK Innovation (ARKK)  That’s based on calculations by Morningstar Inc., the fund analyst company. ARK Innovation declined to comment. “Investors have put in about $15.7 billion, and the current assets total is $11.6 billion,” calculates Morningstar portfolio strategist Amy Arnott.

  • Investors buying the dip ‘better buckle up their seat belts’

    After a dismal start to the year for equities, and amid a backdrop of a capricious Federal Reserve gearing up to tighten monetary conditions and raise interest rates, dip-buyers anticipating consistent rebounds to all-time highs may have to temper their expectations.

  • Faang Stocks Blindside Traders With $870 Billion Out-of-Nowhere Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Retail traders sold the ETF dip, hedge funds bailed at the fastest rate in five months, and institutions cut allocations to lows unseen since the financial crisis. Then the tech megacaps staged an $870 billion comeback.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveLate Earnings Sink Tech After St

  • 2 Cash-Burning Growth Stocks to Stay Far Away From

    Growth stocks can be great long-term investments to hang on to. A couple of stocks that are on a challenging path right now that I would stay away from are Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH). Ocugen is a risky stock for many reasons.

  • My Take: 4 Strong Growth Stocks to Buy This Week

    Rising inflation and the threat of higher interest rates have crushed many of the market's favorite growth stocks over the past few months. That low price-to-sales ratio could quickly lure back growth-oriented investors in the near future.

  • Mark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Plunges by $31 Billion After Meta Shock

    (Bloomberg) -- Mark Zuckerberg’s wealth dropped as much as $31 billion, among the biggest one-day drops in wealth ever, after Meta Platforms Inc.’s fourth-quarter results fell short of analysts’ expectations.Most Read from BloombergSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledFacebook Owner Meta Set for $200 Billion Wipeout, Biggest in Market HistoryGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffU.K. Scrambles Fighte

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 55% and 75% to Buy and Hold

    In the early days of the pandemic, the broader market fell sharply in a matter of weeks, then promptly rebounded to deliver impressive returns in 2020 and 2021. Unfortunately, that frenzied atmosphere came alongside business closures and supply chain disruptions that caused an uptick in inflation. In response, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates three or four times in 2022, a move that makes it more difficult for companies to fund growth with debt.