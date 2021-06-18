Marauding bear brings chaos to Japanese suburb before being shot

The bear pictured surrounded by lawns and greenery - STR / JIJI PRESS / AFP

Hunters in northern Japan have shot and killed a brown bear that injured four people in a rampage through the suburbs of the city of Sapporo.

The male brown bear, which was about six feet long and estimated to be five years old, caused chaos in the Higashi district of the city after first being spotted on a street at 3:30am. It was not until 11:15am that hunters were able to shoot the creature, by which time a regional airport had been shut down, 42 schools were closed for the day and a military base had been placed on high alert.

Toshishi Ogasawara told the Hokkaido Shimbun newspaper that he was taking his rubbish out shortly after 5:30am when he was confronted by the bear.

“I looked at it in amazement, but as I tried to run away my legs got tangled up and I fell over,” 75-year-old Mr Ogasawara said. “The bear jumped on my back and I could feel it standing on me. I did not think I was going to live.

Police officers and members of a hunting group search for a brown bear that is on the loose in Sapporo, Hokkaido prefecture on June 18, 2021 - STR / JIJI PRESS / AFP

“At that very moment, when I thought I was going to die, it jumped off and ran away,” he said. “When I looked up, I could not see it”.

Mr Ogasawara sustained claw injuries to his lower back and was treated at a nearby hospital.

The other victims were identified as two men in their 70s, a woman in her 80s and a soldier who was on guard duty at the Self-Defence Forces’ Okadama military base. All were treated for claw wounds and scratches, many sustained when they were knocked over or fell, although one man suffered a broken rib.

A police helicopter and dozens of police cars were deployed to track the bear before four hunters from the Hokkaido Hunting Association were able to corner the creature and shoot it inside the grounds of the military base.

Bears are a frequent sight in Hokkaido and other parts of rural Japan, with a number of fatalities reported each year. Many are hikers or people gathering mushrooms in the mountains.