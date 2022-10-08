Maravai LifeSciences Holdings (NASDAQ:MRVI) shareholders have lost 52% over 1 year, earnings decline likely the culprit

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. Unfortunately, shareholders of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) have suffered share price declines over the last year. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 52%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Maravai LifeSciences Holdings because we don't have a long term history to look at. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 33% in the last three months.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unfortunately Maravai LifeSciences Holdings reported an EPS drop of 53% for the last year. Remarkably, he share price decline of 52% per year is particularly close to the EPS drop. Given the lower EPS we might have expected investors to lose confidence in the stock, but that doesn't seemed to have happened. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free interactive report on Maravai LifeSciences Holdings' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Maravai LifeSciences Holdings shareholders are happy with the loss of 52% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 21%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 33% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Maravai LifeSciences Holdings .

