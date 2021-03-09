Marble family upset over Garza honor, Iowa's AD apologizes

  • FILE - In this March 24, 1988, file photo, Iowa's Roy Marble dunks during practice at the West Regionals of the NCAA college basketball tournament in Seattle. Iowa athletic director Gary Barta apologized to the family of Hawkeyes basketball great Roy Marble on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 for any hard feelings they have over the retirement of star player Luka Garza's No. 55 jersey. (AP Photo/Gary Stewart, File)
  • Iowa center Luka Garza walks off the court after an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Garza, a senior, was playing his last home game at Iowa. Iowa won 77-73. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
1 / 2

Iowa-Marble Basketball

FILE - In this March 24, 1988, file photo, Iowa's Roy Marble dunks during practice at the West Regionals of the NCAA college basketball tournament in Seattle. Iowa athletic director Gary Barta apologized to the family of Hawkeyes basketball great Roy Marble on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 for any hard feelings they have over the retirement of star player Luka Garza's No. 55 jersey. (AP Photo/Gary Stewart, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ERIC OLSON
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Iowa athletic director Gary Barta apologized to the family of Hawkeyes basketball great Roy Marble on Tuesday for any hard feelings they have over the retirement of star player Luka Garza's number.

Garza last month broke the 32-year-old career scoring record held by Marble, is the two-time Big Ten player of the year and is among the front-runners for national player of the year. Iowa announced after Sunday's home win against Wisconsin that no one in the basketball program would wear No. 55 after this season.

Marble led Iowa to its only 30-win season and an NCAA regional final in 1987 and to the Sweet 16 the next year, and many consider him the program's best player ever. His No. 23 has not been retired.

“We have learned since Sunday that Roy Marble’s family was hurt and feeling disrespected since that day,” Barta said. “I just want to take a moment and share that absolutely that disrespect was unintentional and to publicly apologize for that.”

Marble died of cancer in 2015 at age 48. He and Garza are the only Iowa men's players to score more than 2,000 points.

His son, Roy Devyn Marble, tweeted Monday he would never watch another Iowa game.

The younger Marble also starred for the Hawks. He scored more than 1,600 points and was an all-Big Ten first-team pick in 2014. Father and son both had short NBA careers.

Barta said that since he arrived at Iowa in 2006, three players are most often brought up as deserving to have their numbers retired: Marble and consensus All-Americans Murray Wier (1948) and Chuck Darling (1952).

Barta said none of the three met the university's criteria for such an honor. Barta would not disclose the criteria.

“Iowa Athletics, in conjunction with the Iowa Varsity Club, have had different criteria over the years involving accomplishments, All-America recognition, individual awards, etc.,” the athletic department said in a statement. “Gary Barta and Iowa administration have been working towards a set of criteria that is more streamlined, in which exact awards and recognition are included. The top two priorities are individual National Player of the Year recognition, and consensus All-America recognition. Gary and Iowa administration will continue to work towards a more direct list of criteria that will be used moving forward.”

Marble, Wier and Darling will be among the players honored in a permanent display planned for the Carver Hawkeye Arena concourse, Barta said. A temporary display is in place until the school moves forward with a concourse renovation project.

Coach Fran McCaffery said he got involved in the discussions with the Marble family because he coached Roy Devyn Marble.

“I felt it was important to do that,” McCaffery said, “and our conversations have been very positive and they will remain so as we move forward to honor Roy the way that he should be.”

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Recommended Stories

  • Iowa AD apologizes to son of basketball great upset with Luka Garza's jersey retirement

    Roy Marble was Iowa's leading career scorer until Luka Garza broke his record. His jersey is not retired.

  • Garza repeats as Big Ten player of year; Howard top coach

    Iowa's Luka Garza is The Associated Press player of the year in the Big Ten Conference for the second year and Michigan's Juwan Howard is coach of the year.

  • Arrested journalist pleaded with officer: 'This is my job'

    An Iowa journalist recounted getting pepper-sprayed and arrested while covering a protest for racial justice last year, testifying in her own defense Tuesday at her trial on charges stemming from the incident. Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri told jurors she was running away from a scene where riot police had shot tear gas and were advancing to disperse protesters outside a mall in Des Moines, Iowa. Sahouri said the pepper spray was “extremely painful” and made her think she was going to go blind.

  • Baron Davis Says Dan Gilbert Wouldn’t Let Him Join LeBron James and the Heat in 2011 Season

    According to Baron Davis, Dan Gilbert's vendetta against LeBron James was the main reason he never joined the Miami Heat in the 2011 NBA season.

  • March Madness: 5 NCAA tournament teams ripe for upsets

    One of the many offshoots of this COVID-infected season has been a dearth of non-conference games, and therefore a lack of cross-reference points. But there are teams that appear ripe for an upset in the NCAA tournament.

  • 10 best NBA prospects you won't see in the NCAA tournament

    With Kentucky and Duke on the outside looking in, some top players are going to be watching the tourney from home. Here are the 10 best NBA prospects you won't see in this year's tournament.

  • How the Oprah interview will make Harry and Meghan the king and queen of Hollywood

    After Oprah, the deluge. The world has finally heard Meghan and Harry’s side of the story, but having told it, what next? How will they live the rest of their lives? Will they be enjoying the quiet life in Santa Monica raising their two children, secure more blockbuster deals with the streamers, or develop their own Royal reality show like Prince Edward? We surveyed brand, celebrity and PR consultants on both sides of the Pond about what the duo should do next. “Looking at the headlines after last night’s interview, Meghan and Harry are currently the most famous couple on the planet right now,” says James Herring, CEO of branding consultancy Taylor Herring, whose clients have included the BBC and Disney. “What they don’t do is as important as what they do. It’s important that fame is all channelled into something that’s positive.” “The epic polarisation is problematic,” says one LA-based Brit who worked on aspects of the couple’s Netflix deal. “In the US, she is a biracial woman, thrust into a cold, inflexible, hierarchical family who cold-shouldered her from the start – while the UK’s national press has had it in for her from the beginning. In the UK, she is a narcissistic, brattish, overly ambitious Hollywood climber, who married for a power grab and has a victim complex. I think the truth is somewhere in between, but there is an ugly seam of institutional racism and anti-Americanism in the UK, and certain corners of its media, which has snowballed to the extent that she can do no right across the UK media.” And yet, the UK media is not the Sussexes’ game at all. The arrival of rapidly growing global streaming services like Netflix and Spotify has dramatically altered the power structure of the world’s media industry, with national TV, radio and newspapers competing with Spotify’s 345 million monthly users and Netflix 204 million global subscribers. The Netflix audience is younger, more diverse and far more woke than the average UK media outlet. The £112 million deal the Sussexes struck with the streamer was initially about the money – as Harry told Oprah: “My family literally cut me off financially, and I had to afford security for us.” But if played correctly this could become a strategic move that places them in a new category of global influencer – former power players who are using TV to advance their agenda, including the Clintons and the Obamas. “The production deals Netflix is signing with the Sussexes, the Clintons and the Obamas are far more significant that people realise,” explains Ed Waller, managing editor of the television industry bible C21. “Look at the programmes the Clintons are making – they are all about empowerment and ticking the right box on women, children and continuing a political legacy. A hit on Netflix is soft media power with a footprint far beyond borders, press statements or political campaigns. A lot of the programmes are aimed at kids. “There’s a propaganda dimension. They’re not just trying to make money – it’s about changing minds. With the Sussexes, Netflix is associating itself with the people that its target audience aspires to and getting great access.”

  • Elizabeth Banks to Direct Thriller ‘Cocaine Bear’ at Universal, Lord and Miller to Produce

    Elizabeth Banks has found her next project and will direct a thriller at Universal called “Cocaine Bear,” that Phil Lord and Christopher Miller will produce. “Cocaine Bear” will be Banks’ third feature after last directing “Charlie’s Angels” in 2019 and “Pitch Perfect 3” from 2015. “Cocaine Bear” is based on a true story of events that took place in Kentucky in 1985, and Jimmy Warden wrote the spec screenplay on which the film will be based. The film’s story is only loosely inspired by a New York Times article, but it is exactly what the title suggests. Back in 1985, a 175-pound black bear died after ingesting a duffel bag full of cocaine. The cocaine was dropped out of an airplane by a convicted smuggler because he was carrying too heavy a load while parachuting. Also Read: Elizabeth Banks Hops Aboard 'The Magic School Bus' Live-Action Film as Ms. Frizzle The exact plot details are being kept under wraps. Production is expected to begin this summer. Lord and Miller are producing “Cocaine Bear” along with Aditya Sood, the president of the Lord Miller banner, who also brought the project to the studio. Elizabeth Banks is also producing, along with Brian Duffield and Max Handelman via their Brownstone Productions banner. Matt Reilly, Universal’s EVP of production, and Christine Sun, creative executive, will oversee on behalf of the studio. Banks last starred in “Mrs. America” and will next be seen in Taylor Hackford’s “Signal Hill.” She’s also attached to play Ms. Frizzle in a live-action “The Magic School Bus,” also set at Universal. Banks and Brownstone are represented by UTA, Untitled and Ziffren Brittenham. Read original story Elizabeth Banks to Direct Thriller ‘Cocaine Bear’ at Universal, Lord and Miller to Produce At TheWrap

  • Joonas Korpisalo steals Sasha Barkov's soul with absurd stick save

    How on earth did a human being stop this?

  • Heat Player Meyers Leonard Shouts Anti-Semitic Slur on Twitch

    Miami Heat power forward Meyers Leonard, who has over 69,000 followers on Twitch, decided to shout an anti-Semitic slur while streaming 'Call of Duty.'

  • The F-35 Is a 'Rathole,' Congressman Says. He's Right.

    But the Pentagon can't stop funding the fighter now. This plane is too big to fail.

  • Jury selection set to begin in Derek Chauvin trial

    Jury selection begins in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of George Floyd. (March 8)

  • The Players Championship: Thursday tee times, TV and streaming info

    From tee times to TV and streaming info, here's everything you need to know for the first round of the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

  • Coach, former Olympic skater John Zimmerman suspended after allegedly covering up sexual abuse

    A 13-year-old skater coached by John Zimmerman allegedly received lewd photos from Morgan Cipres on Instagram in 2017.

  • Chickens, upspeak and ‘repeading’ – the Californication of Prince Harry

    Well, well, well, whaddya know. Amid all the many, many thousands of words published over the last few days about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, we seem to have ignored what is inarguably – I said no arguments – the key news line: Prince Harry’s accent has upped sticks and headed west faster than Piers Morgan called out by his own weatherman. After a solid hour of the Duchess of Sussex and Oprah thrashing out various sincere, heartfelt and troubling matters, in came H, Hazza, Huzzah, who instantly sounded as if he hadn’t only exchanged life as a working royal for life as an amateur chicken innkeeper/podcaster/content producer/monarchy slayer, but swapped his Etonian ‘T’s for distinctly Californian ‘D’s while he’s at it. “Securidy” came up a lot. So did “Spodify”, and “repeading”. The of inflection of sentences rose to a sunny, like, crescendo? Does that make sense? Are you reading me? And so we were pressed to ask, is the Californication of Prince Harry moving up a notch?

  • How NCAA rankings have tiny Colgate ahead of a handful of powerhouses

    How is Colgate ranked ahead of Virginia, Kansas, Ohio State and other powerhouses in the NCAA’s NET rankings? Call it a statistical anomaly.

  • Report: Packers still trying to re-sign RB Aaron Jones before start of free agency

    The Packers have eight days to get a new deal done with running back Aaron Jones, who wasn't given the franchise tag.

  • Bitcoin’s 2021 Returns Destroy Everything on Wall Street, Goldman Sachs Says

    Bitcoin's lead over assets from stocks to bonds, oil, banks, gold and tech stocks and the euro has widened.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Players you need to add to improve in every category

    Rickard Rakell is relevant again, Marcus Foligno is crushing the competition, and other players to target this week in fantasy hockey.

  • Dana White reacts to Petr Yan’s disqualification at UFC 259

    UFC president Dana White talks to the media following Petr Yan's disqualification loss to Aljamain Sterling in their bantamweight title fight at UFC 259.