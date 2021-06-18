Marble man pleads guilty in Hibbing motorist's death

Jun. 18—A Marble man admitted Thursday that he was under the influence of drugs when he struck and killed an oncoming motorist in Hibbing last November.

Thomas Michael Gilley, 27, pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal vehicular homicide at a hearing in State District Court. Authorities said he earlier admitted to dozing off at the wheel before striking the car driven by the victim, Franklin Dean Rice, 39, of Hibbing.

Senior Judge Dale Wolf ordered a presentence investigation; a sentencing date was not immediately listed. Gilley remains at the St. Louis County Jail.

According to court documents:

The head-on crash between a passenger car and an SUV was reported to the Hibbing Police Department at about 9:45 p.m. Nov. 12 along County Highway 5, east of Chisholm and near the entrance to Hibbing Taconite.

Rice, who was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt, did not have a pulse when officers arrived. He was later pronounced dead by paramedics.

Gilley was identified as the driver of the Ford Escape that had struck Rice's car. He was bleeding from the mouth and nose as a result of his airbag deploying, and police said he "had bloodshot, watery eyes and kept nodding off" as he spoke with an officer.

"When asked what happened, the defendant responded that he was not sure but that when he opened his eyes a car was headed right at him," according to court documents.

Gilley allegedly stated that he wasn't sure if he had fallen asleep. But police said he was "falling asleep during mid-conversation and could not keep his eyes fully open" while speaking with officers at the scene.

Inside Gilley's car, officers recovered a crumpled-up piece of aluminum foil, a broken syringe and a spoon with an off-white residue that were described as being indicative of drug use.

Gilley declined medical treatment on scene but was transported to Fairview Range Medical Center for treatment. In his pants, an officer found a hypodermic syringe, a black pipe, a Q-tip, clear baggies and a cylinder containing marijuana.

Gilley was later flown to St. Luke's hospital in Duluth, where a blood sample was drawn pursuant to a search warrant. Results had not been received as of the filing of charges.

Court records indicate that Gilley has several prior convictions for drug possession, as well as driving after suspension or revocation of his license.

A warrant was issued for Gilley's arrest in December, formally charging him with two counts of vehicular homicide. His plea Thursday acknowledged that he caused Rice's death "as a result of operating a motor vehicle in a negligent manner while under the influence of a controlled substance."