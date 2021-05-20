Marblehead: Finalists named for police chief's job

May 20—MARBLEHEAD — Two veteran North Shore law enforcement officers and the leader of the Boston Housing Authority police have been named as finalists to replace retiring Marblehead police chief Robert Picariello.

Salem Police Capt. Dennis King, who has been acting chief in the city for the past nine months, Peabody Police Capt. Scott Richards, who heads that department's special services unit, and Boston Housing Police and Emergency Management Chief Shumeane Benford were announced as the three finalists in a press release late Wednesday afternoon.

The three were chosen by a police search screening committee, Marblehead Town Administrator Jason Silva said.

That committee included Silva, as well as public safety officials and others.

"We are committed to conducting a thorough and transparent selection process that will result in the appointment of a police chief who will uphold the ideals of the department and continue to build on the positive work that has been done in recent years," Silva said in the announcement.

Picariello is set to retire in July.

In April, the town held a forum via Zoom to get community input into what residents sought in a new chief.

The town worked with a consultant, former Arlington police chief Fred Ryan of Ryan Strategies Group, in the search.

Benford, who has spent more than 25 years in law enforcement, has been chief of Boston Emergency Management since 2018 and the chief of the Boston Housing Authority police since January.

Just last week, Boston's acting mayor Kim Janey named Benford to co-chair a task force that will look into new policies regarding police promotions and appointments within the Boston Police Department. That came as she released a critical report on Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White's promotion to the job despite prior allegations of domestic abuse.

Benford has worked on efforts to modernize the agency's police force, according to Silva. He has also instituted reforms and improvements in community engagement, professionalism, technology, and employee morale, said Silva.

Previously he has served as deputy chief of the Boston Public Health Commission Police Department, and has also worked for the Boston Police Department, Northeastern University Police, and the EPA.

Benford also works as an adjunct professor at Roxbury Community College. He has a master's degree in political science from Suffolk University, and two degrees in criminal justice, a bachelors from Curry College and an associates degree from North Shore Community College.

If chosen, he would be the first Black police chief on the North Shore.

King, who recently completed his law degree at Massachusetts School of Law in Andover, stepped into the role of acting police chief in Salem after the unexpected retirement of Chief Mary Butler.

King faced several challenges, including the ongoing pandemic and finding ways to ensure that the city was not packed with the typical Halloween crowds this year.

He also fielded questions from some city councilors earlier this year over the department's handling of several shootings, after some rumors and misinformation as to the number and nature of the incidents circulated on social media, and was able to put some of the complaints to rest with statistics and details about the crimes.

King has served on the city's Race Equity Task Force, and has created a new civilian complaint procedure and a system that is geared toward identifying potential problem police officers, Silva said.

He has served on the Salem force since 1996, and has held several roles in the department, including the community impact unit and serving as the department's police prosecutor. Prior to joining the Salem department, he was a correctional officer with the Essex County Sheriff's Department and worked for the North Shore Community College campus police.

In addition to his law degree, he has bachelors and masters degrees in criminal justice from Salem State University and also holds a certificate in GIS (Geographic Information Systems) from the school.

Richards, who has been a finalist for the job of police chief in several communities, most recently in Salem, is currently captain of the Peabody Police special services division, overseeing traffic, special operations, records and training and accreditation.

He had previously held several roles in the department, including a lengthy stint as a detective handling major drug cases. His law enforcement career began in the Essex County Sheriff's Department and continued in the Groveland Police Department, before he joined the Peabody force in

Richards previously served as a corrections officer with the Essex County Sheriff's Department and a patrolman with the Town of Groveland, and has 25 years of law enforcement experience.

He holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Western New England University and a master's degree in criminal justice from the University of Louisville.

