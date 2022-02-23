Marblehead man arraigned on child rape charges

Feb. 23—MARBLEHEAD — A Marblehead man indicted earlier this month on child rape charges pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday in Salem Superior Court.

Bruce Martin, 60, allegedly committed the offenses between 2008 and 2015, according to indictments handed up by an Essex County grand jury on Feb. 3.

The incidents appear to have recently been disclosed to law enforcement.

The indictments charge Martin with two counts of rape of a child with force and two counts of child rape aggravated by an age difference of 10 years or more.

Martin, who appeared in court voluntarily, remains free on his own recognizance, with conditions that include no contact with the accuser or any witnesses in the case.

His attorney, George Papachristos, filed motions to preserve evidence, as well as a motion seeking to impound, or seal from public view, as-yet-unspecified documents he is seeking to file in the case.

A hearing on the request to seal those documents is set for May 20.

