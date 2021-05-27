Marblehead man sent back to jail for latest probation violations in revenge porn case

May 26—MARBLEHEAD — After years of repeated probation violations, a Marblehead man who pleaded guilty in one of the first "revenge porn" type prosecutions in the state eight years ago was sentenced Wednesday to another year in jail.

An attorney representing Reid Jones, 51, acknowledged that Jones, a Level 2 sex offender, has been difficult for a probation officer to supervise since his release from prison in February 2019.

Jones served most of a five-to-seven year prison term for rape, indecent assault and battery and secretly photographing a person in the nude. He was released on what was supposed to be five years of probation on a charge of identity fraud — for creating a Facebook page using his victim's name and photos he'd taken of her while she was unconscious in 2011. Those photos depicted Jones sexually assaulting the woman, leading to his prosecution.

Since his release from prison, he's been back before judges multiple times, including a 2019 hearing for skipping sex offender treatment to celebrate his 50th birthday and proceedings last year after he missed more sessions and could not be located. He claimed that his GPS bracelet "fell off."

After brief stints in jail, he was put back on probation in both cases — only to miss more treatment sessions last August and October. In January, he was arrested on charges of assault and battery on his roommate during a dispute over the rent on the apartment they were sharing. That case is still pending.

During a hearing on Wednesday in Salem Superior Court, Jones acknowledged the latest violations. He offered no excuses this time.

His attorney Mark Schmidt, a probation officer, and prosecutor Kate MacDougall agreed to recommend that he be sent to jail for a year.

Schmidt told Judge Kathleen McCarthy-Neyman that Jones, who had been working as a sous chef at the Encore Casino prior to his most recent arrest in January, "has difficulty with being on probation."

Schmidt said "a little more time inside" might make him realize that he needs to follow rules.

"He's already been inside," McCarthy-Neyman responded. She went on to say that if not for the agreement among the lawyers and probation department, she might be inclined to impose more time in custody.

