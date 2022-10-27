Marblehead officials offering $5,000 reward for information about fire set at construction site

Authorities are asking for the public’s help amid an arson investigation at a construction site early Monday morning.

The fire started around 1:00 a.m. in the area of 265 Pleasant Street, according to the Marblehead Fire Department.

“A fire in a building that’s under construction, renovation, or demolition is dangerous,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “These structures often have limited fire protection measures in place. That puts firefighters at greater risk, and it means fires can cause more damage or put the community in harm’s way by spreading to occupied homes and businesses.”

Authorities are hoping to identify the person in the picture, which was taken around the time of the fire. Officials are offering rewards of up to $5,000 for information that detects or prevents arson fires.

“We believe this person may have information that could be helpful to investigators,” said Chief Jason Gilliland. “We also encourage anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact the Arson Watch Reward Program at 1-800-682-9229.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

