Marblehead woman who backed over, killed greenhouse manager pleads guilty to motor vehicle homicide

A Marblehead woman, who killed Byfield Greenhouse manager after her car reversed into a farmstand pleads guilty to motor vehicle homicide on Tuesday, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker announced.

Janet Bach, 71, was sentenced to 18 months in the Middleton House of Correction, with the sentence suspended while she serves three years of probation. During that time, she is ordered not to drive, and stay away from all witnesses and victims, according to prosecutors.

Bach will also will lose her license for 15 years, and was ordered to pay court fees and reimburse $8,700 in funeral expenses for the victim, Susan Sforza Nico, 47, of Seabrook, N.H.

Back in May 2022, Sforza-Nico, a stepmother of two and the greenhouse manager was working at a cashier stand when Bach’s Honda CRV reversed and crashed into the checkout area striking Sforza-Nico.

A 57-year-old man and an 8-year-old girl also were hospitalized with serious injuries after the crash, while two others suffered minor injuries.

The Sforza family permanently closed the greenhouse following the crash.

