Marblehead woman, friend charged after Gloucester distrubance

May 2—GLOUCESTER — Two drivers — including a Marblehead woman — face drunken driving charges after a roadside disturbance Friday night.

Maryanne E. Polanski, 59 of 12 Lattimer St., Marblehead, was arrested and charged with drunken driving, second offense, and with a marked lanes violation. Her friend driving a separate vehicle, Janet L. Douglas, 60, of 55 Riverview Road, Gloucester, was also arrested and charged with drunken driving and resisting arrest, according to the police report.

Both pleaded not guilty in Gloucester District Court on Monday, according to the clerk's office. Both have pretrial hearings scheduled for June 28. Both were ordered to comply with motor-vehicle restrictions which was not to drive unless properly licensed.

Late Friday night, police arrived on scene and spoke with a taxi driver who called in the incident and said the two drivers arguing and pointed out two cars, a black 2017 Honda Ridgeline idling in front of a service center at 159 Maplewood Ave. and a green 2014 Honda CRV about 100 feet away in front of 151 Maplewood Ave.

Police first spoke with the driver of the Ridgeline who told police she had been arguing with her friend, Polanski, who was in the other vehicle about Polanski having a flat tire and not cooperating when Douglas tried to help. Douglas told police they had been at a barbeque then went to a bar downtown and they were driving to her house when Polanski struck a curb and got a flat, the report said.

While speaking to the driver, the report said police detected signs she was intoxicated.

The officer walked to Polanski's car and found it up against the curb with a flat front passenger's side tire. Polanski reportedly told police she struck the curb while driving. Police reported signs of intoxication in this driver as well, who police said became upset when police asked about what she had to drink.

The report stated she failed four field sobriety tests. Police arrested her, and the report stated she became belligerent after that.

The officer went back to Douglas and she refused to consent to the field sobriety tests, insist she was not drunk, and refused to step out of her vehicle when first asked, according to the report. The report states she struggled with the officer as he tried to place her under arrest. She started yelling and attempted to pull away from the officer while flailing her arms. Both officers on scene were each able to grab one of her arms as she continued to pull away, and she was eventually placed into handcuffs, the report said.

Both drivers acted belligerently in the back of the cruisers and during booking, the report said. Both also refused chemical breath tests, the report said. The officers also filed a use of force report in relation to Douglas' arrest. Police found Polanski had been charged with OUI in the past. Both drivers had their licenses suspended and seized after they refused to take the breath tests.