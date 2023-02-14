Marburg virus outbreak hits Equatorial Guinea. Symptoms and source are nightmarish.

ABC News

The video is only about a second long but it captures the killing of American medic volunteer Pete Reed and a Ukrainian woman he was treating in Bakhmut, a city in eastern Ukraine which has been the target of a bloody Russian assault for months. A low-flying missile can be seen hurtling toward Reed’s white van ambulance which was parked at the scene. The images show that Reed was not killed by Russian shelling, as eyewitnesses had previously thought.