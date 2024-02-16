Marbury pleads guilty to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in separate cases

A 48-year-old man pleaded guilty Friday to charges he had sexual relations with two teenage girls.

Gregory Marbury appeared in Richland County Common Pleas Court on two cases. In the first case, he pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

In exchange for his plea, the state dismissed two rape and two sexual battery charges.

Gavel and scales

Marbury had sexual relations with a 14-year-old girl who had run away from her home in Shelby. Sheriff's deputies found her in a Budget Inn motel room with Marbury on Nov. 6, 2021.

In the second case, Marbury pleaded guilty to a bill of information, meaning the case will not go to a grand jury, to another count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Defendant had sex with teenage girl in car in grocery store parking lot

Marbury had sex with a 13-year-old girl in his vehicle while parked at the Kroger store on Lexington Avenue in December 2022.

"The defendant had met and was hanging out with and was providing cheap gifts to minor females," Assistant Prosecutor Nik Buckmeier said. "That's how he met (victim)."

Marbury could get up to five years in prison on each of the third-degree felonies. Judge Brent Robinson said there is no agreement on a sentence.

Marbury will be sentenced on March 27. He also will be declared a Tier II sex offender. He will have to register with the county sheriff where he lives every six months for 25 years.

mcaudill@gannett.com

419-521-7219

X: @MarkCau32059251

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Marbury could receive 5 years in prison on each of sex-related counts