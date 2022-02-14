Marc Anthony had the funniest reaction to a report J. Lo is missing A-Rod

Marc Anthony isn't holding back when it comes to sharing how he really feels about ex-wife Jennifer Lopez's romantic interests.

On Sunday, "OK Magazine" shared a post to Instagram of Lopez and former fiancé Alex Rodriguez with a quote alleging how he's feeling now that Lopez has moved on.

Lopez and Anthony were married from 2004 to 2014. Lopez got engaged to Rodriguez in 2019 before the couple split in 2021.

"He believes Jen might start to miss what they had together, but she's ready to put him in her rearview mirror," the quote read beneath a split of the previously engaged couple.

Anthony, Lopez’s ex-husband, commented on the post with a series of five laughing emojis.

Lopez and Anthony divorced in 2014 after a 10-year marriage. They share 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

After two years of dating, Lopez and Rodriguez announced their engagement in March 2019. In April 2021, the couple called off their two-year engagement and issued a joint statement to TODAY, stating they would focus on remaining friends.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

Lopez, 52, is currently dating Ben Affleck, 49, and the duo has only recently gone public with their renewed romance.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck

As fans of “Bennifer” in the early 2000s may remember, Lopez and Affleck got engaged in 2002 but called it quits in 2004.

The two reconnected after her engagement with Rodriguez ended — and after months of speculation, they eventually went public with their relationship.

Last week, the couple was the epitome of bliss on the red carpet for the premiere of Lopez’s new rom-com, “Marry Me.”

“It’s a great date night. We’re super happy,” Lopez told “ET.” “What can I tell you? We’re just having a good time.”

