Marc Cuban’s Drug Company Could Save Medicare Billions: Analysis

REUTERS/Mike Blake
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Rainey
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mark Cuban
    Mark Cuban
    American billionaire entrepreneur

Medicare would save billions of dollars if it purchased generic drugs at prices similar to those offered by a pharmaceutical company founded by billionaire entrepreneur Marc Cuban, according to a new study published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine.

Cuban launched the firm – the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company – at the beginning of the year to provide more than 100 generic drugs without the exorbitant profits and middlemen charges that are typically found in the market.

“Our approach at Cost Plus Drugs — which is we'll show you our actual cost, we'll mark it up 15%, we'll add $3 pharmacy handling fee and $5 shipping, and that's all you ever pay," Cuban told PBS earlier this month.

The study by researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston looked at how much money Medicare Part D would save if the program purchased all the generic drugs it could from Cuban’s company. Of the 89 drugs that could potentially be purchased, 77 were less expensive through Cost Plus Drugs (the remaining 12 were the same price). According to the analysis, Medicare would save $3.6 billion, or 37%, by paying those lower prices, reducing its bill from the $9.8 billion it spent in 2020 to $6.2 billion.

The researchers say that the study shows how inefficient – and costly – the current drug distribution system is in the U.S., even for generics. “Generic drug competition is a major source of prescription drug savings in the United States, but the lower prices from a direct-to-consumer model highlight inefficiencies in the existing pharmaceutical distribution and reimbursement system, which includes wholesalers, pharmacy benefit managers, pharmacies, and insurers,” the study says. “By one estimate, this supply chain retains 64% of every dollar spent on generic drugs, compared with 25% of every dollar spent on brand-name drugs before rebates.”

Obviously pleased with the results of the study, Cuban sent a tweet tagging political leaders, including President Biden, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Sens. Mitch McConnel (R-KY) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT): “have your people call my people and let’s get this done.”

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Medicare could’ve saved $3.6 billion by buying drugs at same prices as Mark Cuban’s online pharmacy, according to a new study

    Researchers suggest that Medicare is overpaying for many generic drugs and would recover billions in savings by matching the prices of a direct-to-consumer model.

  • Buying From Mark Cuban’s Pharmacy Could Save Medicare Billions, Study Says

    The government health-insurance program for seniors could have saved as much as $3.6 billion over one year if it had bought generic drugs from the pharmacy, Harvard Medical School researchers estimate.

  • Venture Global, EnBW Ink LNG Sales And Purchase Deals

    U.S. LNG export project developer Venture Global and German energy company EnBW have signed two long-term sales and purchase agreements for 1.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG. The LNG will come from Venture Global’s Plaquemines and CP2 facilities, starting in 2026. According to the agreement, EnBW will purchase 0.75 mtpa from Plaquemines LNG and 0.75 mtpa from CP2 LNG for 20 years. EnBW has become the next European customer of Venture Global, which has already announced agreements with P

  • Synthetix Now Among Top-Earning Crypto Protocols After Atomic Swaps Take Off

    Synthetix is taking off after a proposal to increase trade speed was approved.

  • Wall Street ends broadly higher after sharp losses last week

    Stocks finished broadly higher on Wall Street, clawing back some of the ground they lost in their worst weekly drop since the beginning of the pandemic.

  • Stocks in Asia May Get Tailwind From US Rebound: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia look set for a boost Wednesday from a bounce in US equities but the durability of the rebound is in doubt on ever-louder warnings about the risk of an economic downturn.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal and TrumpUS Futures Gain With Europe

  • Summer heat to last all week across Southern California

    Temperatures across Southern California are forecast to be near or in the 90s all week, with today being the hottest day of the week.

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Holds Steady Over 20K; USDC's ‘Flippening’ of USDT and the Continued Stablecoin Bear Market

    Ether and most major altcoins spent much of the day in the green; a crisis in confidence has put pressure on the USDT peg.

  • Rosa Parks, Halle Berry and you: Black women who turned to yoga to find inner peace

    A look back in history will show notable Black women like Rosa Parks and Tina Turner practiced yoga to cultivate inner peace.

  • Kellogg to focus on snacks with surprise three-way split

    (Reuters) -Kellogg said on Tuesday it would split into three independent companies, in the latest U.S. corporate overhaul aimed at simplifying its structure and sharpening its focus on the snack business. Shares of the company, which began life in 1894 when W.K Kellogg created Corn Flakes and became known around the world for its breakfast cereals, were up 4%. The breakup of the Pringles and Pop-Tarts maker would result in the creation of a global snacking business that would also house its international cereal and noodles brands and its North America frozen breakfast division.

  • Yellen: Not all recessions alike, inflation can come down amid full employment

    ROSEBUD, South Dakota (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday she still views two quarters of negative growth as a good rule of thumb to indicate a recession, but believes it is possible to bring down inflation while maintaining full employment. "A shorthand of two quarters of negative growth has typically worked, and so a lot of people think of it that way," Yellen told reporters during a visit to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe reservation in South Dakota when asked how she would measure a recession.

  • Miner Bitfarms Sold Almost Half Its Bitcoin to Reduce Debt

    The miner sold 3,000 BTC in the past week to reduce its Galaxy credit facility. It also closed an NYDIG equipment-financing loan.

  • Why Diversifying Your Portfolio Might Be Hurting Your Retirement Plans

    The real key to a successful retirement investment strategy—or any investment strategy—is financial education that includes proven systems for building wealth and reducing taxes. The post Why Diversifying Your Portfolio Might Be Hurting Your Retirement Plans appeared first on Worth.

  • Larry Summers Says the US Needs Much Higher Unemployment to Break Inflation

    President Biden downplayed the likelihood of a recession in an interview with the Associated Press last week, and he repeated the point over the holiday weekend, citing a notable former Treasury Secretary for support. “I was talking to Larry Summers this morning, and there’s nothing inevitable about a recession,” Biden told reporters Monday, referring to the prominent Democratic economist who served in both the Clinton and Obama administrations. Summers, however, struck a very different note in

  • Gas prices: How to save at the pump, according to an expert

    As gas prices soar to record highs, here are some tips to save at the pump.

  • Medicare could save $3.6B buying generic drugs at Mark Cuban pharmacy’s prices: study

    Medicare could have saved up to $3.6 billion in 2020 if it bought generic drugs at the prices paid by billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban’s drug company, according to a new study. The study from researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine, suggests inefficiencies in the…

  • Stretched to the breaking point, businesses and vacationers alike pull out all the stops to keep summer fun on schedule

    Ticket sales have not slowed as inflation and labor shortages force parks and festivals to hike prices

  • Tesla sued by former employees over 'mass layoff'

    (Reuters) -Former Tesla Inc employees have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. electric car company alleging its decision to carry out a "mass layoff" violated federal law as the company did not provide advance notice of the job cuts. The lawsuit was filed late on Sunday in Texas by two workers who said they were terminated from Tesla's gigafactory plant in Sparks, Nevada, in June. According to the suit, more than 500 employees were terminated at the Nevada factory.

  • Elon Musk Says Twitter Deal Is Pending Three ‘Unresolved’ Issues

    Elon Musk said three issues still need to be resolved before his planned $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, originally announced in April, can close. Musk, speaking via teleconference Tuesday at Bloomberg’s Qatar Economic Forum, said that he still hasn’t gotten clarity about Twitter’s claim that the fake and spam accounts comprise less than 5% of […]

  • Gasoline Fever Lures Bumper Exports of Niche Chemical From China

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s exports of a chemical used to improve the quality of gasoline surged as producers took advantage of higher prices overseas.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal and TrumpUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapExports of a gro