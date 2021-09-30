Marc Lasry, chairman of embattled media org Ozy, resigns

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2020, file photo, Marc Lasry, co-owner of the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks attends a press conference ahead of NBA basketball game between Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks in Paris. Lasry, the hedge-fund billionaire and Milwaukee Bucks co-owner who was named chairman of embattled media organization Ozy earlier this month, has resigned from its board. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TALI ARBEL
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Marc Lasry, the hedge-fund billionaire and Milwaukee Bucks co-owner who was named chairman of embattled media organization Ozy earlier this month, has resigned from its board.

“I believe that going forward Ozy requires experience in areas like crisis management and investigations, where I do not have particular expertise,” Lasry said in a statement Thursday. "For that reason, I have stepped down from the company’s board. I remain an investor in the company and wish it the best going forward.”

Ozy has seen a snowballing crisis after a New York Times story earlier this week said the company's chief operating officer, Samir Rao, impersonated a YouTube executive on a call with Goldman Sachs while attempting to raise money from the investment bank, a potential case of securities fraud. The story also questioned Ozy's claims of a large audience.

In the story published Sunday, Lasry was quoted saying the board was aware of the February incident. He called it an “unfortunate one-time event,” and supported how it had been handled. Ozy's high-profile CEO, Carlos Watson, a former cable news anchor, told the Times that the incident was the result of a mental health crisis of Rao's, who took time off and had come back to work.

But the story's impact has been explosive in the media industry, where Ozy and its claim of a large audience has long been regarded as something of a mystery. Industry insiders said on Twitter that they'd never read or come across an Ozy story. The company also hosts the OzyFest festival and makes podcasts, newsletters and TV shows.

This week, a high-profile Ozy employee, former BBC anchor Katty Kay, resigned. The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that the company's board had hired law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton and Garrison to review its business activities and had asked Rao to take a leave of absence.

A venture capital firm that was an early investor has reportedly surrendered its Ozy stock. Cable network A&E pulled a special on mental health hosted by Watson that was scheduled for Monday night, and Watson stepped down from hosting a documentary Emmys awards show Wednesday night.

Ozy, which is based in Mountain View, California, did not immediately respond to emails and telephone calls seeking comment. Watson's last tweet, saying that the Goldman Sachs episode was a “mental health issue” and claiming millions of YouTube views and newsletter subscribers, was early Monday morning.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Criminal charges filed over brawl in Arrowhead Stadium, Jackson County Sheriff says

    Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident, Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte said.

  • U.S. appeals court sides with Biden, allows border expulsions of families to continue

    A U.S. appeals court ruled on Thursday that the Biden administration can continue expelling migrant families caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border under a COVID-19 pandemic order while a lawsuit challenging the policy proceeds. The order, known as Title 42, was issued in March 2020 by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under former President Donald Trump, which cited the need to limit the spread of the coronavirus. A federal judge ruled on Sept. 16 that the policy could not be applied to families but the administration of President Joe Biden appealed the ruling.

  • European Gas, Power Prices Jump Again to Records

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureEurope’s energy crunch deepened after China ordered its state-owned companies to secure supplies for this winter. Pipeline auctions also signaled restricted flows from Russia.G

  • Ban on 'surprise' medical bills on track for Jan. 1 rollout

    The Biden administration on Thursday put final touches on consumer protections against so-called “surprise” medical bills. Patients will no longer have to worry about getting a huge bill following a medical crisis if the closest hospital emergency room happened to have been outside their insurance plan's provider network.

  • Here’s 8 Things You Should Know Before Your Partner Takes Viagra

    If Viagra doesn’t work for your partner right away, don’t panic.

  • Trump accused of ogling ‘highly attractive’ press assistant’s body on Air Force One, Grisham’s book claims

    Former president reportedly insisted the staffer be promoted and put on television to ‘keep her happy’

  • Traders Take Aim at $40 U.S. Natural Gas in Bet on Supply Shock

    (Bloomberg) -- The biggest rally in U.S. natural gas futures since the beginning of the century has some traders betting that prices will spike to an unheard-of $40 per million British thermal units. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of Ding

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    There's one really easy way to improve your investing returns -- lengthen your holding period for the stocks of great businesses. Warren Buffett has long maintained that his "favorite holding period is forever." Of course, even Buffett sells some of his stocks occasionally.

  • Could Kinder Morgan Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    This midstream giant is heavily invested in carbon-based energy, but there's still material opportunity ahead.

  • 3 Great Income Stocks That Could Double Their Dividends

    Dividend stocks can be one of your biggest wealth-building investments, provided you choose the right stocks. High yields do not necessarily make a dividend stock great, as a dividend yield is simply a function of a stock's price, which can fluctuate. On the other hand, stocks that consistently grow their dividends often turn out to be the best dividend stocks in the long run in terms of total shareholder returns.

  • 1 No-Brainer Stock With 97% Upside, According to Wall Street

    During an age where we can browse the internet on our refrigerators, semiconductors have become the single most important manufacturing component in a growing number of industries. The supply constraints have caused prices to rise materially, and major automakers expect that to continue well into 2022. The semiconductor shortage spells opportunity for semiconductor-service powerhouse Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU), which is already delivering soaring growth.

  • Lordstown Nears Deal to Sell Ohio Plant to Taiwan’s Foxconn

    (Bloomberg) -- Lordstown Motors Corp., the electric-truck maker running low on cash, is near an agreement to sell its highly politicized Ohio factory to Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonWhy the Gaza S

  • Ricky Martin looked a little different during a recent interview. His fans had opinions

    Bad lighting? Poor angle? Father Time? Fillers gone wrong? Ricky Martin’s face is getting raked over the coals on the Internet.

  • Professor who called Dow 20,000 says he’s nervous about trends in inflation that could spark a stock-market correction

    Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Monday said that a fresh surge in inflation is making him nervous and warned that the accelerating pricing pressures could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at faster clip than currently anticipated, which could deliver a correction to equity benchmarks.

  • Shocker: Judge Judy 'Recasts' Bailiff in New Judy Justice Show — Watch Trailer

    One of daytime TV’s longest-running partnerships has been thrown out of court. Judge Judy is taking her gavel to IMDb TV with a new courtroom show titled Judy Justice — airing weekdays beginning Monday, Nov. 1 on the streamer — and in a new trailer, she introduces the new cast of legal helpers that will […]

  • This Growth Stock Could Produce 10X Returns

    Over the next month, would you rather receive $10,000 each day, or have $0.01 that doubles on a daily basis? In the first scenario, you end up with $300,000 -- that sounds pretty good. But if you start with $0.

  • Dylan Dreyer shares happy update on baby Russell

    Good news! Dylan Dreyer's baby boy is breathing on his own and gaining weight after arriving six weeks early on Wednesday.

  • Who is Adjusting their DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stake, Because of the M&A Bid

    DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is having a volatile few months and the stock is currently down 20.79% from six months ago. It seems that the company is still establishing its business and would be hard to find a fundamental baseline. Sometimes, looking at large trading activity is more informative, especially for younger companies. That is why, we will review which large players are optimistic for the stock and get a better indication of the potential for DraftKings.