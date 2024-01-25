MARC study determines no imminent need for landfill in south Kansas City

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — While some neighboring communities have fought a proposed south Kansas City landfill, there’s been one big question. Is another landfill needed right now? Two studies paint different pictures.

A landfill capacity study presented by the City of Kansas City in October and a study unveiled Wednesday by the Mid-America Regional Council vary by as much as 25 years.

Multiple issues reported at KC-area bridal shop, owner files for bankruptcy

When Kansas City started getting a lot of questions last year from neighboring communities about the proposed South Kansas City landfill near Missouri 150 Highway, it put together a study on landfill capacity. But the Mid America Regional Council said the Kansas City study that found area landfills would fill up in 13 years wasn’t comprehensive.

“There is trash from our region that goes to Warrensburg, that goes to Sedalia that goes over to Hamm that goes to Topeka. So it doesn’t make sense to just look at three closest landfills when we know trash is being taken to all kinds of different facilities,” MARC Chief Resilience Officer Tom Jacobs said.

MARC determined there’s landfill capacity of at least 19 years and that could be 37 years based on current landfill expansion and recycling habits. One man in the industry expects an additional 30 years on top of that as long as a Sedalia landfill already in the permitting process is approved and allowed to expand.

VIDEO: Crash narrowly misses trooper during Oklahoma traffic stop

“There’s plenty of opportunity to be responsible about what landfills expand, where do they go. There’s no need to rush into anything here in Kansas City. The only need to rush is simply a business need for a developer, it has nothing to do with the community need,” Kit Starr, owner of Raptor Recycle and Transfer, said.

While MARC says the need isn’t imminent, it also it says it can’t be ignored.

“We can’t sit on our hands. We need to initiate an update to our solid waste plans so we can figure out how can we responsibly manage our trash? How can we keep our trash out of the landfill? How can we build the infrastructure that we need to take care of us in the future?” Jacobs said.

MARC will take its study to Kansas City City Council Thursday where it’s on the agenda for the City Council’s business session. Kansas City has enacted a moratorium on the approval of any new landfills in the city until June.

Download the FOX4 News app on iPhone and Android

MARC also said some state lawmakers in Jefferson City hoping to prevent landfills from being placed on the edge of town have already expressed interest in the organization’s findings.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.