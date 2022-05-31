Marcela Sapone at the 2022 Leading Entrepreneurs of the World Conference

The CEO of Alfred to present on the future of residential living at the 2022 LEW Conference

New York, NY --News Direct-- 1BusinessWorld

Marcela Sapone, the Co-Founder and CEO of Alfred, joins the 2022 Leading Entrepreneurs of the World Conference to talk about the future of residential living!

Marcela Sapone at the 2022 LEW Conference

At Alfred, Marcela and her team believe in a more sustainable and conscientious way of living. Launched in 2015, Alfred, the leading resident experience and building management platform, operates in 44 cities across 2 countries, supporting over 250,000 residents and counting.

Register to attend the 2022 LEW Conference to watch Marcela's live session and to connect with her at the event:

https://events.zoom.us/e/view/_LwgIoXQQL2gA_LMBaozZA

All news and content distribution in partnership with News Direct.

About Alfred

Alfred is the leading resident experience and building management platform that is changing the way we live. Through tech-enabled resident services and community engagement offerings, Alfred builds intuitive support and personalized experiences into the most important space in our lives: our homes. Alfred is currently available in 44 cities across the U.S. and Canada. Operating at the intersection of real estate, hospitality, and technology, Alfred embraces a diversity of experiences and perspectives in order to bring about meaningful change for how we live together. Alfred

About Leading Entrepreneurs of the World

As part of 1BusinessWorld, Leading Entrepreneurs of the World is one of the largest and most comprehensive entrepreneurial platforms and events in the world and features entrepreneurs, founders and business leaders presenting on cutting-edge topics and the latest industry developments. Leading Entrepreneurs of the World

About 1BusinessWorld

1BusinessWorld is a global business ecosystem, network and marketplace that provides entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals with the information, tools, resources and connectivity needed to succeed throughout their company’s growth journey, toward a better business world. Our vision is based on the reality that we live, work and do business in one global interconnected business environment, and hence our motto: “One World, One Business World”. Our mission is to encourage and support global communication and collaboration among entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses. 1BusinessWorld

Story continues

Contact Details

Media Enquiries

+1 212-220-6677

info@1businessworld.com

Company Website

https://1businessworld.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/marcela-sapone-at-the-2022-leading-entrepreneurs-of-the-world-conference-264797836