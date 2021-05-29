Marcell sentenced

May 29—Calling him a danger to society, 2nd District Court Judge Gregory FitzMaurice on Friday sentenced Cole Marcell to life in prison with no possibility of parole for at least 30 years for his part in the violent murder of Sarah Warden in 2018.

Marcell, 26, of Kamiah, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder more than a year ago. During sentencing at the Nez Perce County Courthouse, Marcell's attorney, Mark Monson, of Moscow, asked FitzMaurice to impose a shorter fixed portion of the sentence and to consider as mitigating factors the defendant's traumatic childhood and their theory that the state wrongly named him as the ringleader in Warden's murder.

"In his formative years and at a time when he had no control over his life, he was subjected to constant abuse — physical, verbal, emotional and sexual," Monson said.

He urged the court to impose a fixed portion of the sentence similar to those given to his co-defendants. Last year, Gabriel Mattingly was sentenced to five to 15 years in prison for concealing the killing, and Amanda M.D. Jones was sentenced to at least 15 years in prison and as many as 30 years after she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

According to the state's case, Marcell orchestrated the killing as part of an effort to steal Warden's $800 Social Security check for drug money. Warden was seen entering a pickup truck in the Clarkston Walmart parking lot driven by Marcell and occupied by Mattingly and Jones in the early morning hours of June 1, 2018.

Prosecutors said Marcell drove the group to a secluded area near Waha and slit Warden's throat while Jones held her down. Jones also beat and stabbed Warden. She told authorities Marcell then bludgeoned her with a hammer. Her body was dumped near Winchester and discovered about a month later.

Monson argued the state wrongly pegged Marcell as the driving force behind the crime, that Mattingly was the ringleader and Marcell feared his life would be in jeopardy if he didn't go along. He said DNA evidence backs Marcell's version of events and shows that Mattingly lied about key factors. Monson said Mattingly lied several times about his knowledge of and involvement in the case.

"There is no doubt he was the ringleader in Sarah Warden's death," Monson said. "He was older, he was sophisticated, he concocted a phony alibi, he enlisted confederates to help him out."

In contrast, Monson said Marcell has consistently admitted his involvement in the murder.

"Cole is a human. He is not a monster," Monson said. "He is not cold-hearted. He was a scared, immature young man who was high on meth and was influenced by others and had little or no family support and had suffered unspeakable traumas in his youth. That is who Cole is. We are asking you to consider the arc of his life prior to June 2018. He is not a lost cause."

Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman disputed the defense's version of events. He noted that Marcell confessed several times to the murder.

"He bragged about it in jail to other inmates prior to Sarah's body even being found. He admitted to an officer that he sliced her throat. He admitted this to an FBI agent. He even took officers and showed them where he drove and where it all happened and then he pled guilty to first-degree murder and that is why we are here today — he pled guilty to first-degree murder."

Coleman said the defense was attempting to make Marcell the victim, and asked Fitz-Maurice to consider Warden.

"She was a mother, she was a sister, she was a daughter, she was a person who didn't deserve any of this, and she died in a very horrific way."

Warden's daughters, Hailey and Destiny Wright, both spoke at the hearing via Zoom. Destiny Wright said she can't forget the crime and suffers from nightmares.

"She will never get to be in my life again. She wasn't there for the birth of my daughter, her granddaughter. She also won't be there for my daughter's first birthday, future wedding or my little sisters' graduations," she said. "My two sisters are 10 and 17, way too young to grow up in their most important years without a mother raising them."

Hailey Wright recounted good times like camping trips and beach visits with her mother, and mourned that they will never happen again. She said Warden was her best friend.

"I lost a huge part of myself the day she died. I stopped doing the things I loved to do. I stopped believing in anything and everything. I will forever look at people and wonder if they are capable of murder or torture. Those three people are not people to me anymore, they are animals."

Marcell began to sob during the remarks. Later, when he was given the chance to address the court, he asked for mercy and said no punishment can equal what he has to live with.

"I had the chance that night to save her, but because I was scared for my own life, I was a coward. I saved my own life. There is no greater punishment than knowing I've got to live with that the rest of my life. I could have saved her but I didn't."

FitzMaurice said he sees all three defendants as equally responsible, but a similar sentence for Marcell would not be appropriate because Mattingly and Jones pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

He called the murder heinous, atrocious and cruel, and that it "manifested exceptional depravity."

"Can you imagine the fear, the horror, the terror that Sarah experienced in that lonely, dark place in the middle of nowhere, when she was set upon by these three individuals? Add to the horror of the attack, the defendant and his cohorts discarded her body like trash."

He said Marcell "lacks the emotional and psychological makeup to constrain his criminal behavior and violent actions."

"He is a threat to society," FitzMaurice said. "His anger and substance abuse and criminal thinking control his persona, and they are a harbinger of future criminal conduct. The protection of society is paramount."

Under the sentence, Marcell won't be eligible for parole until he has served at least 30 years.

Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.